A beautiful home of 2700sqft in Mumbai

Justwords Justwords
homify Modern living room
With classy accents and opulent home furnishings, you can create an impressive house space. That’s what the interior designers and decorators at Dzign Thoughts, Mumbai, have exactly achieved. As our new homify 360° house tour, we’ve got their client’s breath-taking 2700 square-feet abode in Mumbai, that will show you how an apartment can offer an empire-style feel without the abundance area of a villa. Here are a few snippets of the residence.

​A sense of extravagance

Master Bedroom homify Modern style bedroom
The master bedroom has an amber-coloured bed with a headboard, a mirror-finish TV unit and side-tables that you’ll absolutely love! The white curtains, floors, and wallpaper make it a stylish room altogether. The lamps and the ceiling lightings add impact to the room as well.

​Luxe interiors

Living Area homify Modern living room
As you enter the lavish space, you see an upholstered wall, lots of bright cushions in silk and velvet materials, and you know what you can expect from the rest of the space. There is a small carpet, a tiny glass accented coffee table, and two single sofas with wooden cutwork. What’s more, the mirrored wall on the right makes it a pristine living room.

​Glorious décor

Living Area homify Modern living room
The living room stands-out with its opulent chaise lounge chairs and sofa set, and the metallic brown curtains in the backdrop. You can find a monochromatic dining room as well (on the right) with a large mirrored wall that adds a glamorous touch to the hall. We didn’t miss the ceiling lights that further add a distinctive style.

​Modish space

Living Area homify Modern living room
The white wallpaper with silver motifs, an impressive dining table with gold hanging lights (that match the upholstery of the single sofas) and the sparkly floors add splendour to the space. We liked how the kitchen is kept as a separate room, on the right of the dining table, and doesn’t interfere with the theme in any way.

​Modish dressing area

Master Toilet with Walk in Wardrobe homify Modern bathroom
Everyone dreams of a walk-in wardrobe, with plush closets, mirrors and dramatic lights that make it an ideal dressing area. This bath and closet space offers the same, but with extra oomph, thanks to the glass doors and the designer Italian floors.

​A contemporary touch

Parents Bedroom homify Modern style bedroom
This is the room where the homeowner’s parents live, and certainly, it’s a no-fuss yet comfortable space. The sliding doors of the glossy wardrobe, the upholstered headboard with an attached dressing table with mirrors, and the TV unit (opposite side) make it a complete room.


​Classy bath space

Parents Toilet homify Modern bathroom
The bathroom attached with the parents’ room has been kept simple with a large basin area and wooden cabinets, and an open space that offers comfort with style. There’s enough light in the bath area, that makes it ideal for the elderly members of the family.

​Functional décor

Kids Bedroom homify Modern style bedroom
The kids’ bedroom has a geometric design of lighting going on the wall and ceiling with a trendy study table with cabinets, neutral wall board, and chaise lounge chair. Without a doubt, this is every modern kid’s dream space.

​Voguish outlook

KIds Toilet homify Modern bathroom
The kids’ bathroom is sleek yet elegant, with attached wardrobe that has a glass partition. In a city like Mumbai, we have to play with design ideas that can save space, and sliding doors work excellently for this. We at homify adore the ceiling lights that boosts the style meter of the bath area for sure.

​A lavish corner

Guest Bedroom with Study Table homify Modern style bedroom
Olive green dominates this corner of the guests’ room that has a royal writing desk and chair, with the textured wall, cabinets, and matching curtains. All in all, the designers have done a terrific job, and a tour definitely left a lasting impression on us!

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


