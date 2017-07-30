This farm house in Hyderabad is an oasis of calm

For city dwellers, taking a break from the hectic lifestyle is a must. The trend of farmhouses has been catching up again, and so, we at homify have come up with yet another farm house feature that will take you to the expansive Dhanturi Estate, in Shadnagar, near Hyderabad. The 30-acre farmhouse with an organic fruit and vegetable garden has been designed and crafted by the landscape architects of Iammies Landscapes.
The entire farmhouse has serene corners like this with Buddha statues that are placed for a beautiful setting. There is an attached lawn area that has enough space for big events and get-togethers.
How wonderful it is to skip the daily chores and go off to a secluded farmhouse to unwind? Dhanturi farmhouse is the place for you, if you want to surround yourself with green farms, open sky and for those who adore a rustic landscape with modern amenities. It’s always better to bring your friends and family along and celebrate life in this scenic destination.
Take a dip in this swimming pool that has recycled water (the farmhouse has a proper irrigation system in place) to beat the heat. We at homify love such large pools where the entire family can enjoy together and play water games as well. There is a roof attached with this area that can be used to sunbathe, drinking coolers and munching on some appetizing snacks.
With cobbled pathway and clean lawn, there’s ample of space where your loved ones can explore outdoor activities, while the kids can see the rabbits at the hutch, or visit the dog kennels or bird cages.
The entrance of the bungalow is set by statement furniture and big windows for ventilation. The living room is wide enough to accommodate a big family, with an attached TV area, a few steps away. There are rooms on the first floor of the building that offer privacy.
With an open cooking space and a 10-seater dining set, here’s the best spot for those people who love to eat, talk endlessly, play board games and have fun.
Just around the dining area is a Pooja room that has an adorned door with jaali work. This makes the space more appealing as guests can carry out auspicious ceremonies here.
It’s seldom that you get to enjoy a stay at a farmhouse that has a big kitchen available to cook up delicious courses of meals for large group of people. The modular kitchen has an island, and amenities like chimneys and fridge.
With sliding glass doors, beige-coloured tiles, furniture and well-lighted corners, this is an ideal corner for those who want some personal time. The opulent bed with ottoman, side tables and headboard offers the much-needed comfort.
Fitness enthusiasts can make the most by exercising at the gym (with an attached sauna room) or swimming in the large pool. Additionally, there’s a squash court in this building. For those pool party fanatics, this well-lit space serves the best location to make merry.
Surrounded by lush green fields, this farmhouse offers the much-needed break from the fast life of urban cities. This one is an ideal place to get lost and find your inner self.
