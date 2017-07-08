5 modern houses with floor plans

Do you have plans to build a house but don’t know exactly what you want? If your dream is to have a large house that is spacious and majestic, with lofty ceilings and modern style, functional and full of personality, at homify we know what you want!

To inspire you a little, in this ideabook, we show you 5 house designs along with their plans. You can copy some of the ideas such as the layout, facade style, organization of rooms, materials, structure or architectural details. The idea is to inspire you to make your dream home materialize!