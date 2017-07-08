5 modern houses with floor plans

Do you have plans to build a house but don’t know exactly what you want? If your dream is to have a large house that is spacious and majestic, with lofty ceilings and modern style, functional and full of personality, at homify we know what you want!
To inspire you a little, in this ideabook, we show you 5 house designs along with their plans. You can copy some of the ideas such as the layout, facade style, organization of rooms, materials, structure or architectural details. The idea is to inspire you to make your dream home materialize!
The charm of this house comes from being rustic but very modern. It’s built from natural materials such as brown-toned bricks and wood panelling on the upper level, but has a bold, contemporary and out-of-the-box design. The windows look exquisite as they stand from floor to ceiling at each level. The combination of colours and materials is ideal.
The plot is long, so the layout has the ground floor spaces spread across the length. The lobby connects the garage, a closet and the main entrance, which opens onto the stairs, the service room and bathroom. A corridor leads to the social area, ending in an open terrace off the backyard.
The upper floor has two full bathrooms and three bedrooms, a small balcony and beautiful windows in the corners. It’s bordered with gable roofs that protect the ground floor.
In this modern architect-designed house, textures, colours and lighting create mysterious and attractive shadows. Vertical and horizontal planes are present throughout, and the light is shared between the exterior and the interior in a majestic way.
The ground floor has a bright and spacious entrance with a lobby separated from the other areas by a lattice. The lobby has its own closet and provides access to the stairs. Behind its latticework is a beautiful room overlooking the large back terrace, which links to the big dining room on the left and a more private living room on the right. To the right of the lobby is a bedroom. The ground floor has two bathrooms, one of which has a tub. Finally, there are two terraces at the back, including a patio off the dining room.
The upper floor is distributed around the double height of the central living room. Four bedrooms with private bathrooms and a studio occupy the first floor of this fabulous home.
With the peculiarity of its dark tones, this residence is elegant and discreet. It has a contemporary style, but with classic details such as double-height ceilings, an access porch and large windows. Most of the construction comprises concrete blocks, while the garage has light wood cladding.
A small lobby connects to a closet that in turn links to the entrance from the garage. The lobby also leads us through a corridor to the stairs. To the right is the bathroom and a study, and to the left is the large kitchen, dining room and a huge living room.
Upstairs is the master bedroom with its own bathroom, hot tub and walk-in closet area. The other two bedrooms share a full bathroom, but have their own wardrobe and study area.
This beautiful residence has a classic style and simple design. The simplicity is highlighted in the brightness brought by its long windows, the purity of the white walls, the touches of wood on the terrace and the contrast of the dark deck furniture.
At the main entrance, we come across a wall surrounded by wardrobes, which leads us to a large area with the dining room and kitchen, connecting to the living room. Through the stairwell, is the bathroom and the TV room.
On the first floor, is the master bedroom with a large closet and a personal gym attached, a second bedroom and a huge and very functional bathroom.
This single level residence is discreet towards the front but opens up to be transparent and bright in the back, towards the pool area, the generous garden and the mountainous landscape.
A view of the facade indicates the modern and attractive shape of the main volume. It is a single structure within which a series of spaces and rooms is distributed, sharing light and natural ventilation from one side to the other. The house has a great ambience throughout, while maintaining the privacy of the bedrooms and the service areas.
Entering the house, we face a corridor, on the sides of which four bedrooms are distributed, two of which share a bathroom while the other two have their own bathroom and wardrobe. At the end of the corridor, the space opens into a huge room with the kitchen, dining room and living room, with a large, transparent wall that opens to the rear terrace with a seating area. The design ends with a very cosy niche that is sunken into the ground and is bordered by wooden benches and has a fireplace. To its side is a stunning pool – the perfect way to end the day.
