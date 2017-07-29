A beautiful and well-designed home for modern Indians

With a good design sketch and an eye to detail, you can transform a small space into a sophisticated abode. With our new homify 360° tour, we’ll take you to the city of Belo Horizonte in Brazil, to give you a glimpse of a contemporary house crafted by the much-talented interior designers and decorators at Fabiola Constantino (a Parsons School of Design graduate, New York).

You can pick your home furniture according to your needs. Ideally, one should answer a few questions, before fixing the final set-up. In which corner of the house do you spend most of your time? What kind of storage will you need? Would you also like some natural light at home? This way, you can come up with a host of home essentials, and it’ll help the designer do the job better.

This modest house is the perfect instance of the same. It has a mix of autumnal tones like beige, grey and wooden brown that go perfectly with functional furniture and accessories, without the space look overdone. Let us walk you through the well-designed residence.