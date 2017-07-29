Your browser is out-of-date.

A beautiful and well-designed home for modern Indians

Justwords Justwords
Apartamento Serra 2, Escritório Fabiola Constantino Escritório Fabiola Constantino Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

With a good design sketch and an eye to detail, you can transform a small space into a sophisticated abode. With our new homify 360° tour, we’ll take you to the city of Belo Horizonte in Brazil, to give you a glimpse of a contemporary house crafted by the much-talented interior designers and decorators at Fabiola Constantino (a Parsons School of Design graduate, New York).

You can pick your home furniture according to your needs. Ideally, one should answer a few questions, before fixing the final set-up. In which corner of the house do you spend most of your time? What kind of storage will you need? Would you also like some natural light at home? This way, you can come up with a host of home essentials, and it’ll help the designer do the job better.

This modest house is the perfect instance of the same. It has a mix of autumnal tones like beige, grey and wooden brown that go perfectly with functional furniture and accessories, without the space look overdone. Let us walk you through the well-designed residence.

​A collector’s dream

Apartamento Serra 2, Escritório Fabiola Constantino Escritório Fabiola Constantino Modern living room
We loved how Fabiola has used beige hues like sepia (TV unit, door, curtains and carpet) and mixed it with caramel tones through showpieces, table lamp and floor cushions. The living room is the prolific result of rigid planning and perfect execution which are often traits of a skilled designer.

​A splendid impression

Apartamento Serra 2, Escritório Fabiola Constantino Escritório Fabiola Constantino Modern living room
Shades of greys and browns have been displayed in an artistic way in this part of the living room. A part of the living room is dominated by cloudy grey and the other half, by honey brown. In its entirety, the room is balanced with contrasting touches.

​A placid view

Apartamento Serra 2, Escritório Fabiola Constantino Escritório Fabiola Constantino Modern dining room
Find inspiration at your table with lots of natural light around you, a huge bunch of greens adorned on a wooden wall and a reflection coming from the mirrored wall in the opposite side. A dining room like this is indeed a dream of city dwellers adjusting with lifeless small space.

​A composed setting

Apartamento Serra 2, Escritório Fabiola Constantino Escritório Fabiola Constantino Modern living room
We are all eyes on the woven rope chairs, the climbers that evoke vertical gardening, the turquoise- and white-shaded vase and the blunt reclaimed wood used as the dining table. The designer has nailed the look by creating two living rooms in one space and played vividly with monochrome tones.

​The bright spot

Apartamento Serra 2, Escritório Fabiola Constantino Escritório Fabiola Constantino Modern kitchen
Separated with a sliding door, the kitchen area is adorned by a high desk made with reclaimed wood and two chairs adding a pop of colour. The kitchen gets a modern look with a mirrored wall with wooden shelves for minimal tableware.

​A posh appeal

Apartamento Serra 2, Escritório Fabiola Constantino Escritório Fabiola Constantino Modern kitchen
The design aesthetics have been passed on to the kitchen as well with grey-coloured kitchen appliances and a metallic tan wall. The shade of milky white (drawers and oven) and dark grey (floor tiles and chimney wall) does the trick and creates a balance here.

​An illusion of dreams

Apartamento Serra 2, Escritório Fabiola Constantino Escritório Fabiola Constantino Modern living room
The designer has tastefully picked a set of cobalt blue wall frames adorning the entrance of the apartment and completing the look with a tan lounge chair and a dark stand. This house tour leaves us with a quest to seek minimalism and savour the old-world charm as well. We’re inspired, is the least that we can say!

