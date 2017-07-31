A large and modern Hyderabad villa with stunning landscaping

Don’t you think that even a small garden can liven up the look of a simple home? Then imagine what extensive and creative landscaping can do for a luxurious villa in the heart of Hyderabad! Rendered by the landscape architects at Iammies Landscapes, this large and trendy home is surrounded on all sides by manicured lawns, beautifully pruned bushes, trees and lovely flowers. Rocks, pebbles, stone tiles and pavers add a Zen feel to the landscaped areas. An artificial waterfall acts as the special surprise of this lavish property, filling the garden with calm and serenity.
We love how the bright white walls of the villa have been beautifully contrasted by the lush green vegetation all around it. Bushes and hedges of various sizes add layers to the landscaping, while neat pathways across the lawn allow you to admire the property without disturbing the grass.
Rocky surfaces and steps lend character and visual interest to this side of the garden. Thick manicured grass and pretty shrubs make for a lively look.
Gorgeous brown terracotta tiles, lush greenery and rocks make for a very earthy spot here. Animal-shaped figurines enhance the decor, while an artificial waterfall ensures a peaceful ambiance.
A retaining wall painted in yellow, purple blossoms and velvety grass make this side of the garden exclusive and inviting. Charming lamps, a dainty bridge, and white pebbles add to the attraction.
Large boulders, lush palms, rich grass, and beautiful purple flowerbeds come together to make this part of the garden unique. Sleek benches offer relaxed seating when you want to breathe in fresh air or admire nature. Earthy-hued tiles pave the walkways to complement the vegetation.
Here’s another story - An elegant and warm 3bhk apartment in Bangalore