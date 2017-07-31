Your browser is out-of-date.

A large and modern Hyderabad villa with stunning landscaping

Justwords Justwords
homify Classic style garden
Loading admin actions …

Don’t you think that even a small garden can liven up the look of a simple home? Then imagine what extensive and creative landscaping can do for a luxurious villa in the heart of Hyderabad! Rendered by the landscape architects at Iammies Landscapes, this large and trendy home is surrounded on all sides by manicured lawns, beautifully pruned bushes, trees and lovely flowers. Rocks, pebbles, stone tiles and pavers add a Zen feel to the landscaped areas. An artificial waterfall acts as the special surprise of this lavish property, filling the garden with calm and serenity.

White and green beauty

homify Mediterranean style garden
We love how the bright white walls of the villa have been beautifully contrasted by the lush green vegetation all around it. Bushes and hedges of various sizes add layers to the landscaping, while neat pathways across the lawn allow you to admire the property without disturbing the grass.

Rugged edge

homify Tropical style garden
Rocky surfaces and steps lend character and visual interest to this side of the garden. Thick manicured grass and pretty shrubs make for a lively look.

Earthy and peaceful

homify Classic style garden Plant,Property,Building,Botany,Vegetation,Brickwork,Biome,Brick,Landscape,Residential area
Gorgeous brown terracotta tiles, lush greenery and rocks make for a very earthy spot here. Animal-shaped figurines enhance the decor, while an artificial waterfall ensures a peaceful ambiance.

Charming touches

homify Classic style garden
A retaining wall painted in yellow, purple blossoms and velvety grass make this side of the garden exclusive and inviting. Charming lamps, a dainty bridge, and white pebbles add to the attraction.

Beauty is in the details

homify Minimalist style garden Plant,Property,Botany,Lighting,Tree,Grass,Land lot,Urban design,Residential area,Shrub
Large boulders, lush palms, rich grass, and beautiful purple flowerbeds come together to make this part of the garden unique. Sleek benches offer relaxed seating when you want to breathe in fresh air or admire nature. Earthy-hued tiles pave the walkways to complement the vegetation.  

Here’s another story - An elegant and warm 3bhk apartment in Bangalore

14 ideas to keep your home stylish
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


