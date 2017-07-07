An elegant and modern New Delhi residence of 2260sqft

There are multiple ways of achieving a classy décor in a modern residence. The house we’re going to tour today is a beautiful example of contemporary elegance, created by the architects at Prodigy Designs. The intelligent use of neutral colours to offset the luxury of gold and silver and the elegance of cool monochrome together with classic designs is demonstrated to great effect in this West Delhi home. Let’s have a look!
The kitchen is a white and black ensemble of trendy cabinetry, modern appliances and plenty of space to work efficiently.
The perfect balance of luxury, comfort and style has been achieved with great finesse by Prodigy Designs. The innovative use of metallic colours to add an element of richness works well in the décor
This beautiful lacquered glass-topped dining table teams with elegant high-backed chairs to provide a classy dining experience! The design crafted in gold on the table matches the decorative black grill to great effect.
The simplicity of the textured chairs and warmth of the stone wall finds an echo in the gold pattern of the dining table and a dramatic contrast in the decorative black grill that dominates the ceiling and wall. The recessed lights against the wall add a trendy tone to the enchanting ambience.
The dark wooden floor is the perfect way to balance the sheer opulence of the furniture and accessories in the living area. The golden-hued sofa and vase, the classy beige tables with golden detailing and the classy ottoman all come together to strike a luxurious note.
The furniture and accessories are paired with elegant floral wallpaper and a gold-bordered mirror that heightens a sense of space.
Seen as one unit, the eleganct combination of gold and silver hues makes this living room a classy affair.
There is nothing more stately than a monochromatic décor when it’s done right – as this one certainly is! The textured black upholstery of the comfortable sofa looks striking against the white base and marble floor. The artwork looks elegant and sophisticated on the patterned white walls, and the glass-topped coffee table is a contemporary beauty.
The television unit matches the monochromatic décor with black detailing on a white panel and a textured white base. Note the intriguing difference between the cool elegance of this trendy room and the warm stylishness of the dining area beyond.
Another look at the living room shows that the elegant floral wallpapering has been done on only one wall, creating an accent piece that enhances the décor of the room. The white walls and dark floor ensure that the rich metallic hues are properly balanced and look sophisticated and luxurious without being overpowering