Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

17 ways to incorporate the TV in the bedroom

Natasha Kurien Natasha Kurien
homify Minimalist bedroom
Loading admin actions …

At the end of a tiring long day who wouldn't like to curl up and catch up with the latest in the world of television? With a TV in your bedroom your end of the day ritual just got a lot more luxurious! If you're looking for ideas to incorporate a TV in your bedroom, then look no further. The ideabook to save the day and incidentally night too, is here. 

1. In the wall claddding

WRP, Adriana Pierantoni Arquitetura & Design Adriana Pierantoni Arquitetura & Design Eclectic style bedroom
Adriana Pierantoni Arquitetura &amp; Design

Adriana Pierantoni Arquitetura & Design
Adriana Pierantoni Arquitetura &amp; Design
Adriana Pierantoni Arquitetura & Design

Another way that you can incorporate the TV in your bedroom is in the preceding way. You are given the liberty of placing the TV at an angle that is convinient for viewing. 

2. Within the wall unit

EMERALD RESIDENTIAL TOWER, Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México. Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México. Modern style bedroom
Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México.

Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México.
Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México.
Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México.

Place the TV in a cabinet like this. Decor is kept to a bare minimum as you don't want to shift focus from the beauty of the unit. To add more functionality, go for a cabin which lets you slide the door over the TV for times when it is not in use. 

3. By the corner

homify Minimalist bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

The corner of a room is less exploited when compared to the other parts of the room. Procure a small TV stand that fits right in the corner leaving you with more space in the room.

4. On the false wall

Rosedal, RIMA Arquitectura RIMA Arquitectura Modern style bedroom
RIMA Arquitectura

RIMA Arquitectura
RIMA Arquitectura
RIMA Arquitectura

False walls are a trend for rooms that are too big and are often used to demarcate spaces in the room. Placing a TV on a wall such as this is just one of the ways you can avoid leaving the wall looking too plain. 

5. On the wall

Nightingale Decor, Hollywood Hills, Erika Winters® Design Erika Winters® Design Modern style bedroom
Erika Winters® Design

Erika Winters® Design
Erika Winters® Design
Erika Winters® Design

The simplest way to add a TV to your room is in this manner. Just place it up on the wall, sparing the wall units or cladding and you are absolutely good to go. You would require a base on which you can attach the TV which would in turn effortlessly hang on the wall. 

6. By the side

Kupuri , BR ARQUITECTOS BR ARQUITECTOS Tropical style bedroom
BR ARQUITECTOS

BR ARQUITECTOS
BR ARQUITECTOS
BR ARQUITECTOS

Rather than having the TV right in the middle of the bedroom, place it in a corner such as this. This leaves you with more space in the remainder of the room. 


7. Unique furniture

homify Modern style bedroom Wood Beige
homify

homify
homify
homify

Procuring the right kind of furniture to host a TV speaks for itself as is demonstrated in the picture above. 

8. All in one

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

A structure that houses all your artifacts is prime in a room that is host to a modern theme. 

9. In the bookshelf

homify Eclectic style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

You can save up on a great deal of space if you place the TV within the bookshelf itself. 

See what the professionals have to say. 

10. By your desk

homify Minimalist bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

For every minute that boredom holds you captive look up and let your TV fan that boredom away! Place the TV right by your desk so you have the best of all worlds at your disposition. 

11. Right on the cabin

homify Classic style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Place the TV on a cabin so you don't need a special unit just for the TV. 

12. In built

Apartamento Buritis, Nayla Diniz Arquitetura Nayla Diniz Arquitetura Modern style bedroom
Nayla Diniz Arquitetura

Nayla Diniz Arquitetura
Nayla Diniz Arquitetura
Nayla Diniz Arquitetura

For a chic looking bedroom, enclose the TV within the wall itself. 

13. For the king sized room

AVALON, MORADA CUATRO MORADA CUATRO Modern style bedroom
MORADA CUATRO

MORADA CUATRO
MORADA CUATRO
MORADA CUATRO

Turn the bedroom into your very own home theater. Add in couches and bean bags to make your TV viewing experience worthwhile!

14. Enhanced viewer experience

Casa CSF, Lopez Duplan Arquitectos Lopez Duplan Arquitectos Classic style bedroom
Lopez Duplan Arquitectos

Lopez Duplan Arquitectos
Lopez Duplan Arquitectos
Lopez Duplan Arquitectos

To make your viewing experience better, add speakers. 

15. Customized furniture

Apartamento AF, Superstudiob Superstudiob Classic style bedroom MDF Blue
Superstudiob

Superstudiob
Superstudiob
Superstudiob

Customize the furniture that you wish to hold up the television. 

16. Out of the box

Apartamento Bela Vista 3, Mundstock Arquitetura Mundstock Arquitetura Modern style bedroom
Mundstock Arquitetura

Mundstock Arquitetura
Mundstock Arquitetura
Mundstock Arquitetura

Try fixating your TV on a protrusion such as this. TV viewing experience up close and personal!

17. On the wall unit

Loft2, Basch Arquitectos Basch Arquitectos Scandinavian style bedroom Wood Beige
Basch Arquitectos

Basch Arquitectos
Basch Arquitectos
Basch Arquitectos

The best place that you can place the TV is on the wall unit! 

Looking for ways to set up your bedroom? This ideabook has it all. 

A beautiful and well-designed home for modern Indians
Get started with these ideas right away.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks