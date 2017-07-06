10 best paint ideas for your living room

There are many ways and ideas to select the right colour to paint your room, but at the end of the day, the colours you pick must be ones that make you happy and those that give depth and life to a room. Sometimes, even after a lot of deliberation, you may end up finding a colour that can saturate or bore with time. It is therefore prudent that you find a colour that is bright, lovely and will add life to your room. A colour that you will not wish to change within a few weeks. After all, painting is an expensive affair, isn’t it?

If you want to achieve a room that exudes contrast and depth, break the chromatic monotony and use more than one tone to paint your room. Choose a dark colour that is in trend and fashion such as black, anthracite grey or chocolate brown and the adjoining wall or front of the window in a white or light colour.

Awaken your imagination with these brilliant paint ideas and enjoy the colour and life it brings to your room.