Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 best paint ideas for your living room

The Writers Hive The Writers Hive
homify Modern kitchen
Loading admin actions …

There are many ways and ideas to select the right colour to paint your room, but at the end of the day, the colours you pick must be ones that make you happy and those that give depth and life to a room. Sometimes, even after a lot of deliberation, you may end up finding a colour that can saturate or bore with time. It is therefore prudent that you find a colour that is bright, lovely and will add life to your room. A colour that you will not wish to change within a few weeks. After all, painting is an expensive affair, isn’t it?

If you want to achieve a room that exudes contrast and depth, break the chromatic monotony and use more than one tone to paint your room. Choose a dark colour that is in trend and fashion such as black, anthracite grey or chocolate brown and the adjoining wall or front of the window in a white or light colour.

Awaken your imagination with these brilliant paint ideas and enjoy the colour and life it brings to your room.

1. Pick any two colours of your choice and create a vivacious and jovial space

Rinnovo Arredo, Studio HAUS Studio HAUS Modern living room
Studio HAUS

Studio HAUS
Studio HAUS
Studio HAUS

The lime green or pistachio colour, or even apple green are bright color options. This is a great color to pick to create an active and modern ambience. Team this with white, which will add brightness to your room and also make it look more spacious.

2. Choose a dark colour if the ceiling of your room is high

Волна, Artcrafts Artcrafts Tropical style living room Turquoise
Artcrafts

Artcrafts
Artcrafts
Artcrafts

Choose a deep shade of aquamarine or emerald which, despite being dark are also very cheerful and do well in bringing out the best in a room with high ceilings. Contrast this with white for a bright and striking look.

You can hire a designer to attain the look that you desire.

3. A shower of colours

Hoża 2, Pracownia Projektowa Hanna Kłyk Pracownia Projektowa Hanna Kłyk Tropical style living room
Pracownia Projektowa Hanna Kłyk

Pracownia Projektowa Hanna Kłyk
Pracownia Projektowa Hanna Kłyk
Pracownia Projektowa Hanna Kłyk

You can also paint two adjoining walls in deep grey and the other walls in the room in white. Add brightness and life to the room by choosing furniture and decorative in a wide palette of colours.

Checkout 8 things to consider while decorating walls here.

4. Try a light beige

Mostra Mac Trends, Duo Arquitetura Duo Arquitetura Tropical style living room Solid Wood Beige
Duo Arquitetura

Duo Arquitetura
Duo Arquitetura
Duo Arquitetura

This is a design idea that you simply cannot go wrong with. Beige with a touch of pink satin will transform the way your room looks. Add lighting under the shelf and a few table lamps and this satin of the beige will reflect beautifully.

5. Love the sea? Bring it to your room

Paradise getaway , Aileen Martinia interior design - Amsterdam Aileen Martinia interior design - Amsterdam Tropical style living room
Aileen Martinia interior design—Amsterdam

Aileen Martinia interior design - Amsterdam
Aileen Martinia interior design—Amsterdam
Aileen Martinia interior design - Amsterdam

Use this formula for a super modern look. White (49%), Navy blue (49%), Yellow and oranges in accessories (2%)

6. Dark grey and white, mystery and light

Interiorismo y reformas, Böker Design Studio Böker Design Studio Mediterranean style living room
Böker Design Studio

Böker Design Studio
Böker Design Studio
Böker Design Studio

Use an excess of white light and against a wall painted in black. This will not only give your room a modern and chic look, but also make it look rather elegant. The addition of a single black wall, against an all-white background gives the room a touch of mystery. Also, go in for white furniture instead of wood for a more appealing look and feel.


7. Vegetable green for a warm and tropical style

Residence at Raheja, Powai, JRarchitects JRarchitects Asian style living room
JRarchitects

Residence at Raheja, Powai

JRarchitects
JRarchitects
JRarchitects

Paint a single wall in green for balance and order. Green is said to strengthen relationships and combined with orange emit a tropical feel and warm emotions.

8. Multicoloured paintings

Яркая кухня в стиле "РИО", Сделано со вкусом на ТНТ Сделано со вкусом на ТНТ KitchenKitchen utensils
Сделано со вкусом на ТНТ

Сделано со вкусом на ТНТ
Сделано со вкусом на ТНТ
Сделано со вкусом на ТНТ

For a decoration that isn’t boring, but very rebellious and jovial; paint one wall in lemon-green and the other salmon orange. The furniture that goes in must be chosen meticulously too. Pick really colourful paintings to go on the wall.

9. Neutral colours are always good

PISO PILOTO EN BARCELONA CUIDAD todo decorado por HOME DECO by JUDITH FARRAN , Home Deco Decoración Home Deco Decoración Modern dining room
Home Deco Decoración

Home Deco Decoración
Home Deco Decoración
Home Deco Decoración

Use white and neutral colours to achieve an elegant look. This will seamlessly blend with any type of furniture and highlight the accessories and accessories that you wish to highlight.

10. Use vivid bright orange without fear

Residencia Tepoztlán, Olivia Aldrete Haas Olivia Aldrete Haas Modern living room
Olivia Aldrete Haas

Olivia Aldrete Haas
Olivia Aldrete Haas
Olivia Aldrete Haas

The bright orange creates a lively, cheerful and fearless space. It complements the white that gives you serenity with light. With both joy and serenity

If you want to read more about how to pick the right colour for your house, we recommend 7 simple Vastu colour tips for your bedroom

17 stylish ways to improve the entrace to your home
Which of these ideas inspired you? Let us know in the comments below.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks