15 pictures of modern closets for your home

It’s difficult to think of an organized home without a closet in it. Isn’t it? It holds such an important place in our home that closets are planned right at the beginning, when the architects start designing the home. Spaces are leaved for it and it is incorporated in the construction. The interior of the room is done to compliment the closet and its design. It is good to plan the interior of the closet before you start constructing it. It helps to create a well-planned and convenient storage space for your clothes, shoes and accessories, our everyday essentials.
Different materials can be used to make a beautiful closet. Concrete, metal, wood… it’s completely your personal choice. The size of the shelves, laminations, the internal walls of the closets, the exterior looks and feel of it… there are lots of minute details to consider when designing a comfortable closet. The Homify professionals are here to help you and would love to do it for you. Today we have compiled 15 amazing designs of closets to keep your room and life organized. Just go through it and get ideas!
It’s an excellent idea to have sliding doors in the bedroom closets. It stylishly hides the shelves behind it, looks clean and save space.
Shelves and racks inside the closet should be made considering the requirements of its user. Assign an appropriate section for clothes, shoes and accessories to get it organized.
A narrow space converted into a beautiful walk-in closet and dressing area; it is so convenient when you have the luxury to just walk-in into your closet and get dressed comfortably. Everything is on display and accessible.
Baskets as drawers, it is a beautiful idea! Drawers and baskets are a good way to keep the accessories and miscellaneous things organized. You can label the baskets for more convenience.
No more piled up or mixed up shoes. Use the materials that are convenient to fix and easy to clean for sectioning the interior. Arrange the shoes neatly and be ready to move.
The proper length and width of the hanging space is very crucial in the closet. Decide the size according to the clothes you would like to hang there; shirts, jackets, trousers, or the long evening gowns. Organize your shoes and accessories in the space below the hangers.
Use that corner along the wall to store your prized possessions- shoes, clothes and accessories. If the space is narrow, leave it open so that you can use every inch of the available space.
Various size shelves strategically placed at different height will keep the closet chaotically organized. It’s the modern style!
This one is for the shoes enthusiast who simply adores their collection. You know well what dimension of shelves will best suit your collection. Hang the boots, arrange the delicately slippers and sandals and flaunt them.
Close the closet with doors for some privacy and to keep away the dust. Still if you want it to be visible, make the door of glass.
Cover the concrete wall of the closet with the material and color of your choice and see the transformation. Just covering the wall will enhance the style quotient of it.
Maximise the use of space and build a wall to wall closets and create maximum space to store every essentials, even the suitcases, blankets and winter clothing.
Extend the vibrancy of your clothes outside. Why can’t your closet be as colorful and vibrant as you? Show the fun side of your personality and make it bright.
Design a closet only to keep your beautiful collection of accessories. Everything will be in order and visible when you need.
With the great Indian dust around, it is not a feasible idea to keep your closet open. Cover the closet with the sliding doors that save space and can be designed stylishly.
