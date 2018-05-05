Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

15 pictures of modern closets for your home

LEENA JHA HOMIFY LEENA JHA HOMIFY
Reforma Casa C.P., Atelie 3 Arquitetura Atelie 3 Arquitetura Country style dressing room MDF Beige
Loading admin actions …

It’s difficult to think of an organized home without a closet in it. Isn’t it? It holds such an important place in our home that closets are planned right at the beginning, when the architects start designing the home. Spaces are leaved for it and it is incorporated in the construction. The interior of the room is done to compliment the closet and its design. It is good to plan the interior of the closet before you start constructing it. It helps to create a well-planned and convenient storage space for your clothes, shoes and accessories, our everyday essentials.

Different materials can be used to make a beautiful closet. Concrete, metal, wood… it’s completely your personal choice. The size of the shelves, laminations, the internal walls of the closets, the exterior looks and feel of it… there are lots of minute details to consider when designing a comfortable closet. The Homify professionals are here to help you and would love to do it for you. Today we have compiled 15 amazing designs of closets to keep your room and life organized. Just go through it and get ideas!

​1. Saving space with sliding doors

VESTIDORES A MEDIDA, EBAE INTERIORISME EBAE INTERIORISME Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers
EBAE INTERIORISME
EBAE INTERIORISME

It’s an excellent idea to have sliding doors in the bedroom closets. It stylishly hides the shelves behind it, looks clean and save space.

2. Partitions for your convenience

REFORMA RESIDÊNCIA ALPHAVILLE, Danielle Barbosa DECOR|DESIGN Danielle Barbosa DECOR|DESIGN Modern dressing room
Danielle Barbosa DECOR|DESIGN
Danielle Barbosa DECOR|DESIGN

Shelves and racks inside the closet should be made considering the requirements of its user. Assign an appropriate section for clothes, shoes and accessories to get it organized.

​3. The walk-in dressing closet

Apartamento Santo André, Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores Modern dressing room
Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores
Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores

A narrow space converted into a beautiful walk-in closet and dressing area; it is so convenient when you have the luxury to just walk-in into your closet and get dressed comfortably. Everything is on display and accessible.

​4. Differently designed drawers

homify Scandinavian style dressing room Wood White
homify
homify

Baskets as drawers, it is a beautiful idea! Drawers and baskets are a good way to keep the accessories and miscellaneous things organized. You can label the baskets for more convenience.

​5. The shoe store

homify Modern dressing room
homify
homify

No more piled up or mixed up shoes. Use the materials that are convenient to fix and easy to clean for sectioning the interior. Arrange the shoes neatly and be ready to move.

​6. Hanging it right

Clássico contemporâneo, Espaço do Traço arquitetura Espaço do Traço arquitetura Modern dressing room
Espaço do Traço arquitetura
Espaço do Traço arquitetura

The proper length and width of the hanging space is very crucial in the closet. Decide the size according to the clothes you would like to hang there; shirts, jackets, trousers, or the long evening gowns. Organize your shoes and accessories in the space below the hangers.


​7. Along the wall

Reforma Casa C.P., Atelie 3 Arquitetura Atelie 3 Arquitetura Country style dressing room MDF Beige
Atelie 3 Arquitetura
Atelie 3 Arquitetura

Use that corner along the wall to store your prized possessions- shoes, clothes and accessories. If the space is narrow, leave it open so that you can use every inch of the available space.

​8. Organized chaos

homify Dressing roomStorage
homify
homify

Various size shelves strategically placed at different height will keep the closet chaotically organized. It’s the modern style!

​9. Shoe lover paradise

Ankleiden nach Maß- Raumwunder ohne Grenzen, HOME Schlafen & Wohnen GmbH HOME Schlafen & Wohnen GmbH Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers
HOME Schlafen &amp; Wohnen GmbH
HOME Schlafen & Wohnen GmbH

This one is for the shoes enthusiast who simply adores their collection. You know well what dimension of shelves will best suit your collection. Hang the boots, arrange the delicately slippers and sandals and flaunt them.

​10. Transparency maintained

homify Modern dressing room
homify
homify

Close the closet with doors for some privacy and to keep away the dust. Still if you want it to be visible, make the door of glass.

​11. Cover it elegantly

Ankleiden nach Maß- Raumwunder ohne Grenzen, HOME Schlafen & Wohnen GmbH HOME Schlafen & Wohnen GmbH Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers
HOME Schlafen &amp; Wohnen GmbH
HOME Schlafen & Wohnen GmbH

Cover the concrete wall of the closet with the material and color of your choice and see the transformation. Just covering the wall will enhance the style quotient of it.

​12. Wall to wall

Ankleiden nach Maß- Raumwunder ohne Grenzen, HOME Schlafen & Wohnen GmbH HOME Schlafen & Wohnen GmbH Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers
HOME Schlafen &amp; Wohnen GmbH
HOME Schlafen & Wohnen GmbH

Maximise the use of space and build a wall to wall closets and create maximum space to store every essentials, even the suitcases, blankets and winter clothing.

​13. Vibrant and colorful

Casa JRQZ , Lopez Duplan Arquitectos Lopez Duplan Arquitectos Modern dressing room
Lopez Duplan Arquitectos

Lopez Duplan Arquitectos
Lopez Duplan Arquitectos
Lopez Duplan Arquitectos

Extend the vibrancy of your clothes outside. Why can’t your closet be as colorful and vibrant as you? Show the fun side of your personality and make it bright.

14. Accessorize it well

DEPARTAMENTO EN CUERNAVACA, HO arquitectura de interiores HO arquitectura de interiores Modern dressing room
HO arquitectura de interiores
HO arquitectura de interiores

Design a closet only to keep your beautiful collection of accessories. Everything will be in order and visible when you need.

​15. Close it with sliding doors

Casa - Studio, ARCHILAB architettura e design ARCHILAB architettura e design Modern dressing room
ARCHILAB architettura e design
ARCHILAB architettura e design

With the great Indian dust around, it is not a feasible idea to keep your closet open. Cover the closet with the sliding doors that save space and can be designed stylishly.

With closet covered, its time to use the sliding doors in other parts of your home. Get some ideas here.

10 easy tips to make your small garden look big
Which picture of the closet inspired you the most? Leave a comment.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks