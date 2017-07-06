Your browser is out-of-date.

17 stylish ways to improve the entrace to your home

LEENA JHA
homify Modern windows & doors
Loading admin actions …

The entrance of the home is the reflection of the personality of the people who reside there. A welcoming exterior will be appreciated not only by the guests, but, also by the passersby.  Imagine a beautiful entrance with a lovely garden, but unimpressive steps climbing up to the home. It will be a blotch on the beautiful home, isn’t it?

The Homify professionals have come up with quite a few simple and elegant ideas of steps for the entrance. Let’s have a look at 17 amazing designs of steps for your wonderful home.

Get inspired and step in style!

​1. One looks lonely!

PUERTAS DE MADERA DE LENGA, Ignisterra S.A.
Ignisterra S.A.

Ignisterra S.A.
Ignisterra S.A.
Ignisterra S.A.

Where one step was enough, two steps have been created to enhance the beauty of the entrance. The grey stone of the steps extends up to the door to give it a modern touch.

​2. The warmth of wood

homify Modern windows & doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

Warm wooden steps take you up to the cool stone covered entrance. It is amazing!

​3. Tastefully done pathway

PM, FGO Arquitectura
FGO Arquitectura

FGO Arquitectura
FGO Arquitectura
FGO Arquitectura

Large chunk of concrete strategically placed in a haphazard way will make your steps enchanting. It is an interesting walk!

4. Just a couple of it

Old School House, Glen Dye, Banchory, Aberdeenshire, Roundhouse Architecture Ltd
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd

Old School House, Glen Dye, Banchory, Aberdeenshire

Roundhouse Architecture Ltd
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd

Just two steps bring a visual dynamism near the entrance. Keep it low or high, it depends on the height of the door. Match the steps with the décor and mesmerize the surroundings.

​5. Hop and step

Casa H, Mader Arquitetos Associados
Mader Arquitetos Associados

Mader Arquitetos Associados
Mader Arquitetos Associados
Mader Arquitetos Associados

Large concrete steps leading to one another bring some fun element near the entrance. Let the kids hop and elders match your steps with them. Hopping is fun!

​6. Rest for a while

Neo Classical Design For New Build Family Home, Marvin Windows and Doors UK
Marvin Windows and Doors UK

Neo Classical Design For New Build Family Home

Marvin Windows and Doors UK
Marvin Windows and Doors UK
Marvin Windows and Doors UK

Several small steps taking you to the fabulous door looks amazing and interesting. And if you need to break your steps or stop for some rest, there is one step right in the middle.


​7. Merging with the surrounding

PUERTAS DE MADERA DE LENGA, Ignisterra S.A.
Ignisterra S.A.

Ignisterra S.A.
Ignisterra S.A.
Ignisterra S.A.

It is a perfect fusion of steps and ramp, a friendly entrance for all. If your budget allows, go for it!

​8. Symmetry in asymmetry

homify Modern windows & doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

Clean and clear tiles laid beautifully on the staircase have elevated the look of the facade. The asymmetry in symmetry is attractive.

​9. Elegant and classic

Produkte - Haustüren, Holz Pirner GmbH
Holz Pirner GmbH

Holz Pirner GmbH
Holz Pirner GmbH
Holz Pirner GmbH

A little resting space at the two ends and a few steps in the middle; it is a classic way to step in style that looks modern. Play with the material and give your personal touch to it.

​10. Holding the rustic charm

BUNGALOW PAPIRO, Cervantes Bueno arquitectura
Cervantes Bueno arquitectura

Cervantes Bueno arquitectura
Cervantes Bueno arquitectura
Cervantes Bueno arquitectura

You can never go wrong with wood and stone around. It will be a delightful climb!

​11. Matching the steps

homify Modern windows & doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

The irregular shape of the steps is perfectly matched with the design of the entrance. It just merges with it and is difficult to imagine anything different from this.

​12. Steps to the porch

homify Mediterranean style windows & doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

The stairs from the side lead to the little porch from where the guests and the residents can step into the house. It is an interesting way to welcome the guests’ home and maintain the privacy.

​13. Broken steps

Casa Caritas No.58, ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN

ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN

The heavy concrete slabs deliberately placed on the grass makes the walk elegant. It is an innovative idea and attractive too.

​14. The graceful metal

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

Choose the material that can withstand the tough weather condition of the outdoor. After all it is the steps near the entrance. Metal could be a good choice as it is strong, sturdy and graceful!

​15. Stylish stairways to another level

casa GD a Missaglia, Lc (2015), sergio fumagalli architetto
sergio fumagalli architetto

sergio fumagalli architetto
sergio fumagalli architetto
sergio fumagalli architetto

You cannot ignore the looks of the staircase that is connecting the two floors from the outside of your beautiful home. Less is more! So, keep it simple, neat and elegant to match with the façade.

​16. Minimalist and simple

Exterior photos - Budapest - HUN, Bata Tamas Photography
Bata Tamas Photography

Exterior photos—Budapest—HUN

Bata Tamas Photography
Bata Tamas Photography
Bata Tamas Photography

The purpose of the stairs is to connect the two spaces and make the movement easy and comfortable. Keep that movement simple and smooth with the minimalist design that blends with the environment.

​17. Brighten up the evenings

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

What looks elegant in the daylights will transform into a fascinating steps with hidden lights brightening the climb. It will be a walk to remember!

Visit our ideabook to get more ideas to illuminate the entrance of your home.

A modern Noida home full of style
Which one of these steps to the home entrance inspired you the most? We are waiting to hear from you.


