13 ideas to make the most of your space in a small bathroom

Bathrooms has become one among the important rooms in the house. They have ceased to be just spaces for personal hygiene and have become the place where we can relax and refresh ourselves, especially when they are spacious enough to provide comfort.

The reality is that most current homes have reduced square footage, which results in space being sacrificed in many of the rooms, including the bathroom.

In today's ideabook, we present 13 design ideas for taking full advantage of the dimensions of a small bathroom, so that it is comfortable, functional and aesthetically pleasing.