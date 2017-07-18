Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Creating magic with wood in a duplex apartment in Raipur

Justwords Justwords
Mr. Chandak's Duplex Apartment, ES Designs ES Designs Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

Creating a luxurious ambience while maintaining simplicity in a duplex apartment is a challenging task. Esha Garg, interior designer and decorator of Aakar Interior Designs undertook the challenge with Mr. Ashish Chandak's residence in Raipur, Chhatisgarh, and ingeniously took the carved wood route to infuse the house with majestic appeal. Let’s have a look!

​Beautiful woodwork

Mr. Chandak's Duplex Apartment, ES Designs ES Designs Modern windows & doors
ES Designs

Mr. Chandak's Duplex Apartment

ES Designs
ES Designs
ES Designs

The intricate carving and designer handle of the main door hold promise of more such beauties inside the house. We love that the peephole has been cleverly installed in the centre of a flower!

​A royal entrance

Mr. Chandak's Duplex Apartment, ES Designs ES Designs Modern windows & doors
ES Designs

Mr. Chandak's Duplex Apartment

ES Designs
ES Designs
ES Designs

The entrance to the apartment gives us a clue to the décor within. The elaborate design of the main door makes for an impressive welcome!

​Subtle elegance within

Mr. Chandak's Duplex Apartment, ES Designs ES Designs Modern walls & floors
ES Designs

Mr. Chandak's Duplex Apartment

ES Designs
ES Designs
ES Designs

Entering the house, we find that the main door has a beautiful carved panel on the other side as well. We expect elaborate notes in the interior and are not disappointed – look at the gorgeous wallpaper that lends a classy richness to the ambience!

​Sculpted walls

Mr. Chandak's Duplex Apartment, ES Designs ES Designs Modern walls & floors
ES Designs

Mr. Chandak's Duplex Apartment

ES Designs
ES Designs
ES Designs

What an innovative and intriguing idea! This sculpted wall with an earthy likeness of Gautama Buddha and green branches is a fascinating addition to the décor.

​Simple comfort in the living room

Mr. Chandak's Duplex Apartment, ES Designs ES Designs Modern living room
ES Designs

Mr. Chandak's Duplex Apartment

ES Designs
ES Designs
ES Designs

The simplicity of the living room balances the richness of the woodwork scattered through the house. The vibrant colours of the upholstery contrasts well with the cream walls and sober brown furniture. The pretty patterned blinds and carved table below the television add a dollop of charm to the décor.

​Smart storage

Mr. Chandak's Duplex Apartment, ES Designs ES Designs Modern dining room
ES Designs

Mr. Chandak's Duplex Apartment

ES Designs
ES Designs
ES Designs

This elegant wood and glass cupboard looks smart and functional.


​A decorative arch

Mr. Chandak's Duplex Apartment, ES Designs ES Designs Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
ES Designs

Mr. Chandak's Duplex Apartment

ES Designs
ES Designs
ES Designs

Invoking Mughal architecture, this spectacular arch gives the landing a regal look. Teamed with a chandelier on either side, the effect is one of grandeur.

​Ascending the staircase

Mr. Chandak's Duplex Apartment, ES Designs ES Designs Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
ES Designs

Mr. Chandak's Duplex Apartment

ES Designs
ES Designs
ES Designs

The ornate mirror is an excellent choice for the classy wallpaper. The staircase is no less appealing with pretty glass panels along the railing and elegant round knobs.

​Inspired lighting

Mr. Chandak's Duplex Apartment, ES Designs ES Designs Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
ES Designs

Mr. Chandak's Duplex Apartment

ES Designs
ES Designs
ES Designs

This elaborate double height ceiling with a sparkling chandelier below is an impressive sight! We see again the attractive patterned blinds that look so light and summery, thus ably balancing the fancy woodwork around.

​The upper floor

Mr. Chandak's Duplex Apartment, ES Designs ES Designs Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
ES Designs

Mr. Chandak's Duplex Apartment

ES Designs
ES Designs
ES Designs

What a lovely view through the carved arch of the sitting area on the upper floor! The simple colour palette of cream and brown is enhanced manifold by elaborate patterns.

​Comfort and beauty

Mr. Chandak's Duplex Apartment, ES Designs ES Designs Modern living room
ES Designs

Mr. Chandak's Duplex Apartment

ES Designs
ES Designs
ES Designs

The sitting area looks comfortable with simple but classy furniture and in cream and wood. The little bolsters on the sofa add a strong traditional touch that is complemented by the exquisitely patterned wallpaper.

​Puja room

Mr. Chandak's Duplex Apartment, ES Designs ES Designs Modern walls & floors
ES Designs

Mr. Chandak's Duplex Apartment

ES Designs
ES Designs
ES Designs

The puja room has a carved wooden panel as a backdrop for the deities. The peacock handle on the door is a lovely touch!

Esha Garg and Aakar Interior Designs have created a spectacular blend of the modern and the traditional, of the simple and the elaborate!

For more design ideas, take a look at -A beautiful and well planned home in Surat

20 pictures of kitchens with a lot of ideas to inspire you!
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks