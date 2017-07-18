Creating magic with wood in a duplex apartment in Raipur

Creating a luxurious ambience while maintaining simplicity in a duplex apartment is a challenging task. Esha Garg, interior designer and decorator of Aakar Interior Designs undertook the challenge with Mr. Ashish Chandak's residence in Raipur, Chhatisgarh, and ingeniously took the carved wood route to infuse the house with majestic appeal. Let’s have a look!
The intricate carving and designer handle of the main door hold promise of more such beauties inside the house. We love that the peephole has been cleverly installed in the centre of a flower!
The entrance to the apartment gives us a clue to the décor within. The elaborate design of the main door makes for an impressive welcome!
Entering the house, we find that the main door has a beautiful carved panel on the other side as well. We expect elaborate notes in the interior and are not disappointed – look at the gorgeous wallpaper that lends a classy richness to the ambience!
What an innovative and intriguing idea! This sculpted wall with an earthy likeness of Gautama Buddha and green branches is a fascinating addition to the décor.
The simplicity of the living room balances the richness of the woodwork scattered through the house. The vibrant colours of the upholstery contrasts well with the cream walls and sober brown furniture. The pretty patterned blinds and carved table below the television add a dollop of charm to the décor.
This elegant wood and glass cupboard looks smart and functional.
Invoking Mughal architecture, this spectacular arch gives the landing a regal look. Teamed with a chandelier on either side, the effect is one of grandeur.
The ornate mirror is an excellent choice for the classy wallpaper. The staircase is no less appealing with pretty glass panels along the railing and elegant round knobs.
This elaborate double height ceiling with a sparkling chandelier below is an impressive sight! We see again the attractive patterned blinds that look so light and summery, thus ably balancing the fancy woodwork around.
What a lovely view through the carved arch of the sitting area on the upper floor! The simple colour palette of cream and brown is enhanced manifold by elaborate patterns.
The sitting area looks comfortable with simple but classy furniture and in cream and wood. The little bolsters on the sofa add a strong traditional touch that is complemented by the exquisitely patterned wallpaper.
The puja room has a carved wooden panel as a backdrop for the deities. The peacock handle on the door is a lovely touch!
Esha Garg and Aakar Interior Designs have created a spectacular blend of the modern and the traditional, of the simple and the elaborate!
