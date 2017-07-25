6 reasons why this Bengaluru home caught our eye

For any aspirant homebuyer, a well-designed 2-BHK (two-bedroom, a hall and a kitchen) is a dream come true. The interior designers and decorators at Scale Inch Profile, have come up with their new residential project, Laa Capitol in Ram Murthy Nagar area in Bengaluru. We like how it is the perfect house project for newlyweds and those, who want to buy their first house. Let’s take a closer look at the project.
Part of another sample flat of the same project, here’s is a sleek kitchen space that offers all the features that you’re looking for. There are enough cabinets to store your utensils that are used daily and upper shelves to store the spices and other food items. Plus, there’s a basin and a space to dry the wet utensils as well. The modular kitchen space also offers windows and chimneys for superb ventilation system and a basin area with a mirror on the wall.
Here’s a compact yet sufficient modular kitchen that’s made in an L-shaped design, and offers all the essential amenities that any new homebuyer would ask for. From the chimney, tiled wall, drawers and cabinets to windows for natural air circulation, here’s everything that you would want in a compact kitchen. There are more storage options on the top of the kitchen cabinets for extra cooking equipment that you use occasionally. The stroke textures on the wooden cabinets boost its overall look.
These wardrobes offer complete storage options for you, with a dresser and mirror in the middle of the entire cabinet. There are two full-sized cupboards with two drawers each, with the interiors in a pristine white colour. There are more storage cabinets above the cupboard for those luggage bags and seasonal clothing items. The texture that was used on the wooden cabinets in the kitchen, have been used here as part of the furniture theme.What more one can ask for?
In the second room, you can find a different design of cupboards. Here, you can find two, double-door cupboards, and one single-door cupboard (with a mirror). You can also find a side wall profile with glass cabinets that can be used as a dresser to store your beauty items or even decorative pieces. There are about five cabinets above these cupboards that offer ample space for extra home essentials.
In the first room, there's a full-sized storing space with two double-door cupboards and a dresser profile attached with it. You can also find a mirror, extra cabinets above the wardrobe for extra space. Both of the cupboards have lock systems and metallic handles that goes well with the dark-hued doors.
The second room consists of a single wardrobe with an attached dressing with it. It has two drawers attached to the wall, and all in all, it is sufficient enough for a kid or a single person. The windows with grills add a good dose of natural light to the room. As for the wardrobe, we also liked how extra cabinets have been provided for storage. The best part are the sliding doors of the wardrobe, as they won't take much space, and keep the compact room look airy, no matter what.
