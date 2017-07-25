6 reasons why this Bengaluru home caught our eye

The second room consists of a single wardrobe with an attached dressing with it. It has two drawers attached to the wall, and all in all, it is sufficient enough for a kid or a single person. The windows with grills add a good dose of natural light to the room. As for the wardrobe, we also liked how extra cabinets have been provided for storage. The best part are the sliding doors of the wardrobe, as they won't take much space, and keep the compact room look airy, no matter what.

