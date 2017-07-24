A beautiful and luxurious home in Chennai

Transform a flat into a lavish house with design tips and ideas from Chennai-based interiors designers and decorators, Neeras Design Studio, and create a dream home with contemporary and functional features. It's time to try fresh home trends and break the norm that's set by old spaces. Whether it's striking wall art to a spacious kitchen, you can always do things differently for a lasting design value. Let these six picks inspire you!
Buying a space might be easier than designing it, without going over-the-top that is. By selecting unique home decor pieces, the designer has certainly brought this space to life. What is the most striking detailing here is the use of the same colour through various elements. The sofa, wall colour, TV backdrop and flooring with carpet–all of these colours belong to the same family, but still manage to make the living room look distinctive.
Green, the nature-inspired colour, lends a soothing effect to the living room, which is used in a creative way. The shade has been harmonized in a way–from the cushions and wall art pieces to the carpet and settee cover–that it's almost eye-catching. Plus, green stands out in the room even more with white going all over the space. The geometric wall shelves and crystal hanging lighting further show how to approach a theme creatively.
There's a mix of things–the white panels, wooden work, polished floorings and basin area–yet, you can find a balance in this kitchen space. What we like the most is that there's enough space to use a counter for preparing the food, one for cooking and the other one to wash the dishes. The long structure and shiny white storage cabinets with the wall tiles blend together with the rest of the theme.
Experiment with a new design of kitchen that looks like a room in itself. The bottle shelf, multiple stove segment, shiny tiled wall, rounded edge and modular design make this space an influential one. Apart from eating delicious meals, you might wish for a place where you'd love to prepare healthy food for your family, and eat in style too with an easy connectivity with the dining area. This kitchen offers all of that. Without a doubt, the intricately designed kitchen with interesting features has got its own luxurious charm.
With a high dose of ivory shade, this room still manages to get our attention somehow. What's there to love? Well, apart from the gleaming lights on the corner of the ceiling, we like the huge wall art that is the first thing most people would be noticing here. However, what's even more interesting is that being an ivory-dominated bedroom, it still will go perfectly for your man. The theme of the bedroom
The lustrous white of the floating bed, wall shelves, side tables and wall cabinet is the highlight of this bathroom. Another design trick that seems to do well here is the matching shade (dark grey) of the carpet and wall. The wooden panels on the right look stunning and add grandeur to the entire space. Lastly, the wild animal showpiece, the two vintage frames, and the crystal pieces seen around the room further add oomph to the bedroom.
