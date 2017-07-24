A beautiful and luxurious home in Chennai

The lustrous white of the floating bed, wall shelves, side tables and wall cabinet is the highlight of this bathroom. Another design trick that seems to do well here is the matching shade (dark grey) of the carpet and wall. The wooden panels on the right look stunning and add grandeur to the entire space. Lastly, the wild animal showpiece, the two vintage frames, and the crystal pieces seen around the room further add oomph to the bedroom.

