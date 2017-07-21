20 bedrooms with many ideas to copy

Those who love decoration and interior design are always looking for a good idea! Whether it's for the kitchen, the living room or that little corner that seems neglected, real design lovers like to get to know the trends, explore themes, discover functional suggestions, and even a good bargain. And, at homify, we are always eager to help!

Today we've selected 20 fantastic images of projects with tons of great ideas to find the next inspiration for your room. Get your notepad ready and join us as we help you to discover your idea of a perfect room!