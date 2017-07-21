Your browser is out-of-date.

20 bedrooms with many ideas to copy

Sunita Vellapally
Casa BT, Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design
Those who love decoration and interior design are always looking for a good idea! Whether it's for the kitchen, the living room or that little corner that seems neglected, real design lovers like to get to know the trends, explore themes, discover functional suggestions, and even a good bargain. And, at homify, we are always eager to help! 

Today we've selected 20 fantastic images of projects with tons of great ideas to find the next inspiration for your room. Get your notepad ready and join us as we help you to discover your idea of a perfect room!

1. Art or crafts?

Choapan Decor by Erika Winters®Design, Erika Winters® Design
Erika Winters® Design

Choapan Decor by Erika Winters®Design

Erika Winters® Design
Erika Winters® Design
Erika Winters® Design

We begin with a very simple idea, but one that can transform any  room into a rustic or country-style space. It combines old, mismatched furniture with textiles of ethnic patterns and some modern, more functional furniture. The final touch comes from a handicraft or a work of art, a piece that defines the style. This is a perfect shabby chic room!

2. Bold and creative

My Cottage for a Horse, SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS
SA&amp;V—SAARANHA&amp;VASCONCELOS

SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS
SA&amp;V—SAARANHA&amp;VASCONCELOS
SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS

In this photo, the most interesting and original idea is the structure of the canopy bed lined with the same fabric as the upholstered headboard. You can replicate this idea with any fabric and with a bed of your choice.

3. A different wall

Apartamento Vila Olímpia, Helô Marques Associados
Helô Marques Associados

Helô Marques Associados
Helô Marques Associados
Helô Marques Associados

Invest in the walls of your room to make a difference! A bare cement wall may not seem like the most stylish or cosy idea, but with the right accessories, you'll get a special room that is full of character.

Get more design ideas for walls here.

4. Colour and functionality

Penthouse Riviera de Sao Lourenço, Mayra Lopes Arquitetura | Interiores
Mayra Lopes Arquitetura | Interiores

Mayra Lopes Arquitetura | Interiores
Mayra Lopes Arquitetura | Interiores
Mayra Lopes Arquitetura | Interiores

In this vibrant room, we take two fundamental ideas. A strong colour to give life to the decoration can be a wise choice, and adding functional furniture guarantees comfort!

5. A folding bed

6M2 Cuarto de Huéspedes + Escritorio, MinBai
MinBai

MinBai
MinBai
MinBai

Is the room small, and does it need to serve other functions besides sleeping? Have no fear! Get inspired by the picture of this room. Install a folding bed, and you will have room for everything.

6. Pure white

DORMITORIOS JUVENILES, MUEBLES DUERO
MUEBLES DUERO

MUEBLES DUERO
MUEBLES DUERO
MUEBLES DUERO

Using white in a room ensures more space and light, especially when the area is small. To give more visual impact add colour to rugs, curtains or cushions, or stick to white with only black to contrast.


7. The shabby chic appeal

Um apartamento com um toque descontraído de campo em plena cidade., alma portuguesa
alma portuguesa

alma portuguesa
alma portuguesa
alma portuguesa

Another shabby chic style, this time using antique royal-style furniture that is restored and painted with pastel and white colours – a popular trend.

8. Neutral colours and simple decoration

Rovere decapato per pavimentazione, Semplicemente Legno
Semplicemente Legno

Semplicemente Legno
Semplicemente Legno
Semplicemente Legno

For those who love simplicity and neutrality, colours like coffee brown, cream or beige are perfect for decorating the room. Use darker or deeper colours for the headboard and keep the accessories simple and functional.

9. A platform for sleeping

apartment V-21, VALENTIROV&PARTNERS
VALENTIROV&amp;PARTNERS

apartment V-21

VALENTIROV&PARTNERS
VALENTIROV&amp;PARTNERS
VALENTIROV&PARTNERS

Placing the bed on a raised platform may seem like a strange idea, but we guarantee that in addition to being beautiful, it can be quite practical. You can take advantage of the space under the platform to install shelves and drawers for more storage space, to organize your sleeping area more effectively and still maintain a minimalist style.

10. Hand painted mural

Rénovation d'un appartement, EK Architecte
EK Architecte

EK Architecte
EK Architecte
EK Architecte

Art is special, whatever its shape and size, and a mural painted on the wall of your room will mean that you have a work of art (one you really like) always in sight!

11. Spring freshness

kate apt, labzona
labzona

labzona
labzona
labzona

If you like nature and its elements, bring them into your home! In this image, the turquoise gives life to the headboard, and spring invades the space with the motifs of birds. This is a very simple design, and it has a huge visual impact, besides creating a relaxed atmosphere, which you will definitely want to copy!

12. The drama of light

Rénovations d'intérieurs, GD Creation
GD Creation

GD Creation
GD Creation
GD Creation

This image shows the impact that good lighting can have on the decoration! The style itself is quite simple and relaxed, but the lush blue lights positioned behind the bed and the unique ceiling lamp create a very dramatic setting.

13. Low cost style

Casa Mac, Antonio D'aprile Architetto
Antonio D'aprile Architetto

Casa Mac

Antonio D'aprile Architetto
Antonio D&#39;aprile Architetto
Antonio D'aprile Architetto

And why not get down to work and build your own bed? Inspired by the above image, use recycled wood and an old door, with its lock and latch still in place, to create a unique piece of furniture!

14. Embraced by wood

Pocket House homify
homify

Pocket House

homify
homify
homify

It is undeniable that wood can create cosy environments like no other material can. This room is very modern, but its wood flooring gives you the feel of a mountain cabin and makes you feel like you are in a warm hug that is a welcoming change from the cold outside!

15. Taking advantage of hidden spaces

loft sous les toits à Bordeaux, Loftsdesign
Loftsdesign

Loftsdesign
Loftsdesign
Loftsdesign

Rooms in attics will always result in hidden spaces with a very special ambience. In this room in a small studio in a loft, the beams on the ceiling are used to establish the division between the kitchen and the bedroom, and window serves as the headboard of the bed.

16. The past and the future, hand in hand

Ristrutturazione appartamento Roma, Pigneto, Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare

Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare

In this room, we find a modern wall coated with wallpaper in mint green and grey, reminiscent of a forest, which gives a very natural look and fresh feel to the space. The shabby-chic style furniture was bought in a junk market and restored!

See this ideabook for more ideas on using wallpaper in your home.

17. Painted brick

Casa Vitelli, Ossigeno Architettura
Ossigeno Architettura

Ossigeno Architettura
Ossigeno Architettura
Ossigeno Architettura

An effective way to create inspiring and unique spaces is by combining textures. Coatings such as brick, wood and thick textiles can add charisma and style to your room. It’s a relatively easy style to replicate in an old house.

18. Think outside the box

e+m 53, estudoquarto s.r.l.
estudoquarto s.r.l.

e+m 53

estudoquarto s.r.l.
estudoquarto s.r.l.
estudoquarto s.r.l.

We have already seen above how to create drama using lighting, but in this room, we perceive how to do it to get an atmosphere of calm and serenity. In the above room, the roughness of the stone is softened by the heat from the wood, and both connect through the Illuminated wall, which makes the space glow in a unique way. You can replicate this idea by incorporating lighting into the ceiling, mirrors or furniture in your room.

19. Sleep in the illusion

Casa BT, Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design
Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design

Casa BT

Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design
Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design
Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design

Yes, you are seeing right, maybe you aren’t, because the base of the bed is not visible! With a transparent acrylic base, this bed seems to float above the floor in an optical illusion that is reinforced by the headboard in a contrasting and strong illuminated colour. Different, isn’t it?

20. A nest of light

PROGETTO DI RIMODULAZIONE INTERNA DI UN APPARTAMENTO, Beniamino Faliti Architetto
Beniamino Faliti Architetto

Beniamino Faliti Architetto
Beniamino Faliti Architetto
Beniamino Faliti Architetto

And finally, we show you a simple idea to achieve, but one that can create a substantial impact and a special environment in your room. Similar to the previous project, here too there is a brightly lit banner above the head of the bed. This idea provides light for reading, makes your favourite décor accessories stand out and creates a fantastic bedroom. All you have to do is make a niche along the full length of the wall, coat it a lighter colour than the wall, and then, illuminate it well!

A beautiful and well planned home in Nagpur
Which of these ideas will you copy? Let us know in the comments.


