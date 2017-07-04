9 ideas for painting your bedroom (it will look great!)

When we talk about painting bedrooms, you should be clear about what you want. It’s different in a master bedroom than it is in the children’s bedroom. The paint on the walls must reflect the characteristics and the preferences of the people who use it. Since bedrooms are occupied for a longer time, especially during rest hours, the colours should not only be pleasing to those who occupy it, but it should also match the overall decor and style of the house. More importantly, it should promote the feeling of relaxation and peace, so that it’s easier to sleep and have good dreams.
We will show you 15 examples of bedrooms, including a few children’s bedrooms, with their painted walls, so you can see how you can combine paint with other coatings and accessories to create a harmonious effect.
The colour in this bedroom reminds us of the fruit, mamey, which is found in tropical America. The shade, which is a mix of coral, orange and rose, is ideal for giving a harmonious touch that highlights the room and contrasts the furniture and the textiles.
The background wall of the bed, in strong grey, adds elegance to the other tones that have been used in the room on the carpet, textiles and cushions. This bedroom is completely up to date in 2017, as the colour grey and all its shades have become a fashionable choice for interior decoration.
The colours that have been used in this room are neutral, from the light sand shade, the deeper coffee brown on the sofas, to slightly brighter tones in the multi-coloured carpet. Together, they harmonize excellently with the walls and the wooden floor.
When you are not sure about which colours to combine, for instance, blue and yellow, test it on a thick paper or a part of the wall that is hidden. It can be reviewed later, before deciding on the exact tones.
In this room, a dark violet has been used on all the walls, which accentuates the light colours of the textiles and furniture. On the floor, the light grey carpet lightens the darkness of the walls.
Lilac, purple, magenta… the tones of a flowery garden are repeated in this child’s room. Touches of white in the lamps, textiles and decorative objects, including the shelves, lightens the effect of the darker tones on the wall behind the bed.
Green, in a children's room, gives that cheerful touch of nature. Here, it is combined with aqua blue, as a contrast.
Not all whites are the same. You have a range, including pale grey, ivory white, cream and the more muted oyster white, among others. That is why you have to see it all before you buy. In a paint store, ask them to show you the variety they have, and choose the best tone to suit the decoration of your bedroom.
If you like white bedrooms, see 5 pure white bedrooms for some inspiration.
The background wall of this bed has a combination of dark-brown paint in the base and a textile coating on top of it. The art that is used to complete the decoration is also in harmony with the tones of the rest of the room.
White is not always on display in a room. Here, it has been used on the ceiling and the edge of the wall, where it contrasts perfectly with the grey taupe headboard. As we mentioned earlier, the textiles in a bedroom carry a lot of weight when deciding what colour to apply to the walls. Before you paint your bedroom, decide on the colours of the textiles and blinds, or if you already have some, choose a paint that matches the existing palette of colours, so that the result is perfect.