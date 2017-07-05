Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

12 impressive ideas to design your home entrance

The Writers Hive The Writers Hive
homify Modern houses Glass
Loading admin actions …

If you have a family, one of the most important things in your home is privacy. Interns of functionality and style, your house needs to have all aspects that meet the family’s needs. Many people do not think much about the access path to their house, but it plays an important design role. It should not compete with your house, but blend with the design and style to complete it. Here is a look at 12 examples of modern houses with beautiful access trails to inspire you:

1. Japanese Inspiration

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Along with having a Japanese-style garden, this house has forked paths that lead to it. Arranging the stones in a slight curve will make it look even more interesting. If you like Japanese-inspired outdoors, this is a fabulous idea.

2. Rustic trail

Residência PC, Maria Helena Caetano _ Arquitetura e Interiores Maria Helena Caetano _ Arquitetura e Interiores Modern houses
Maria Helena Caetano _ Arquitetura e Interiores

Maria Helena Caetano _ Arquitetura e Interiores
Maria Helena Caetano _ Arquitetura e Interiores
Maria Helena Caetano _ Arquitetura e Interiores

Steps that are covered with grass can do with a bit of wood to add a rustic look. Wooden steps can give the entrance to your home a more complex detail and make it stand out. Adding a few tropical plants will complement the design.

3. A mix of artistic details and organic forms

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Adding an artistic design to the pathway to your house can be a great way to add a unique look. Mix in artistic details of organic forms and you will love the effects it creates.

4. Go square

homify Modern houses Glass
homify

homify
homify
homify

Form an irregular mosaic by designing a stone walkway with square elements. Also, instead of creating a straight path, arrange the stone squares to form a bit of a curve. This makes it look less conventional and more contemporary.

5. Neat look

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you want a nice clean and neat look in your pathway without looking boring, you should definitely opt for using different materials and placing them in an orderly form. This is a great way to get a neat pathway and create a spectacular entrance to your house.

6. Concrete simplicity

Retrofit - Residência Alphaville, Moran e Anders Arquitetura Moran e Anders Arquitetura Modern houses
Moran e Anders Arquitetura

Moran e Anders Arquitetura
Moran e Anders Arquitetura
Moran e Anders Arquitetura

Do you have a wide wooden door? You can add a simple yet beautiful entrance by using wide concrete slabs on the pathway. Separated by your lawn’s green, these slabs will make your pathway look amazing.


7. Wide functionality

Casa NRB, K+S arquitetos associados K+S arquitetos associados Modern houses
K+S arquitetos associados

K+S arquitetos associados
K+S arquitetos associados
K+S arquitetos associados

If you have a wide path leading to your home, give the outdoors a modern façade with a stone walkway. Using extra-wide stones, you can create a clean and modern pathway to lead to your home.

8. Lighting details

FF HOUSE, Hernandez Silva Arquitectos Hernandez Silva Arquitectos Modern houses
Hernandez Silva Arquitectos

Hernandez Silva Arquitectos
Hernandez Silva Arquitectos
Hernandez Silva Arquitectos

Have steps leading to your house? Give them a little luminosity by adding lights near each step. Strategically placed lighting can add a lot of dimension and depth to this part of your outdoor space.

9. Irregular style

SENDEROS MAYAKOBA , Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México. Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México. Modern houses Engineered Wood Grey
Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México.

Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México.
Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México.
Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México.

If you want the pathway to your house to have a more complex design without going overboard, you can use concrete blocks placed irregularly. Use different shapes and sizes to create a unique yet charming atmosphere.

You can hire a architect to attain the look that you desire.

10. Gravel collage

Casa AG, Espaço do Traço arquitetura Espaço do Traço arquitetura Modern houses
Espaço do Traço arquitetura

Espaço do Traço arquitetura
Espaço do Traço arquitetura
Espaço do Traço arquitetura

Place gravel in a cement base to give your entrance a majestic and cohesive look. Combined with the turf, this design idea will give a brilliant collage that looks contemporary yet warm.

11. Traditional Stone

Casa Candelaria, Terra Terra Classic style garden
Terra

Terra
Terra
Terra

If you have a home with colonial details, you should go with the same style for the pathway. Traditional stone is a fantastic way to add a cohesive design and make your house and its outdoors look even more majestic.

12. Modern Illuminated Façade

RESIDENZA TRA ARCHITETTUR A E NATURA , FASE ARCHITETTI ASSOCIATI FASE ARCHITETTI ASSOCIATI Modern houses
FASE ARCHITETTI ASSOCIATI

FASE ARCHITETTI ASSOCIATI
FASE ARCHITETTI ASSOCIATI
FASE ARCHITETTI ASSOCIATI

f you have a contemporary-style house, the pathway to your home plays a huge role in how it looks. Use lights on each step leading to your house to create an even more modern look. Add a few ornamental plants and you will have one of the most beautiful facades anyone has seen. 

Creating a beautiful pathway is one of the best ways to add a unique look to your home’s outdoor space.

Also checkout 10 awesome entrances for your Indian homes here.

A stunning Surat home with terrace worth 50 lakh rupees
Which of these ideas inspired you? Let us know in the comments below.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks