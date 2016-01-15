​This is how you turn the chaos into a cooking friendly kitchen

A cooking friendly kitchen is of great importance today with our busy lifestyles. A majority of the people tend to use the kitchen in the morning to prepare breakfast or lunch boxes for their kids and family. It is often disturbing and confusing when one is not able to find the right ingredients quickly due to lack of time. In the midst of the hustle and bustle to reach office on time, it is very important to organise your kitchen properly. Trying to keep a kitchen neat and well organised can seem like an unending job. The following article helps you to organise your kitchen into a cooking friendly kitchen in a few simple yet easy steps. It also guides you on how to keep your kitchen tidy and clean. Let's read on…
It is of utmost importance to get rid of unwanted clutter around your cooking table or work space. Keep your cooking area free from items which you wouldn't use at the time of cooking. Objects like empty jars and excess materials should be kept away. They also avoid interference and disturbance while cooking food. It also helps in avoiding kitchen accidents such as burns, etc. Above all, it also avoids loss of your kitchen storage accessories by accidental breakage to pickle jars and other glass jars. We all think it’s time to regain your space and make it a cooking-friendly kitchen once again! This wonderful yellow and black kitchen designed by Asenne arquitetura feels more spacious and enjoyable to cook in.
A cooking-friendly kitchen will all the time be one that has a lot of space, so keep your worktops clean of everything! It is always advisable to keep your kitchen premises clean and tidy. This practice helps in achieving clean and hygienic cooking practices. Always maintain cleanliness around your cooking tables and counters. Besides that, try to empty your counter of those other than the items required while cooking. Accumulation of lots of extra ingredients can lead to insects creeping in and thereby leading to an unhygienic environment in your kitchen. Keep your counters free from any vegetable peels and unwashed cutting plates. Counters should be kept empty without any unwanted clutter. Keep in mind to take only those ingredients that are necessary while cooking a particular dish. Overall, cleanliness is of great importance in making your kitchen friendly and organised. This image is perfect if you own a island kitchen, this is an amazing place to work, totally unrestrained!
Keep your shelves and cupboards in an organised way. Try to keep all the legumes and pulses in one cabinet and different type of flours in other cabinets. Do not mix different ingredients in similar jars. Keep your shelves free from insects and termites. Periodically, clean your shelves and cupboards, at least once in fifteen days. Keep in mind to close the lids of the jars properly and also the cupboard doors so that aeration doesn't spoil the ingredients. Dry fruits should be properly packed and kept separately. Always store spices and condiments in tight fitting jars in order to avoid them losing their aromas and flavours. Pickles should also be kept in oil sealed lids so as to avoid leakage of oil. Do not keep similar looking food items together such as corn flour and maida as it may result in confusion during cooking.
Whether artificial or natural, having sufficient light is important in any cooking-friendly kitchen. You may be surprised why, but take a second to really think about this. In case you are going through a recipe, you require to be sure you can read every instruction clearly. If you are chopping, you require to able to see where the tips of your finger are and in a moment of haste, nothing can get worse than reaching for sugar as a substitute to salt! Always keep in mind to light up your kitchen properly with an adequate amount of light. Try to let the natural sun rays come inside. During the night time, use bright coloured lights and tube lights so as to get the kitchen properly lit up. Use adequate lighting in the cooking area for less strain on the eves while cooking food. Avoid using neon lights and dark colours like red, blue, green, etc. Keep the tone of light optimum and sufficient.
Even if you do not have a big interest in cooking or trying out new recipes, every one has some cooking books that come to the rescue in moments of panic in the kitchen. In order that you can quickly retrieve these books, keep your recipe's books and manuals in a safe place. Keep them away from the cooking area as they may catch fire while cooking. Always keep your cooking manuals, journals and recipe books in the dry area of the kitchen. Do not keep them near the wet area such as the wash basin or wet section of the kitchen. Keep them in the proper cupboards so that rodents or termites don't eat them out. Always maintain a habit of using the books while cooking and then placing them back in their original place.
You must always take care to keep your utensils and tools close to where you cook your food. Keep your crockery and cutlery at places where they can be easily retrieved. Always keep essential things such as tongs, knives, and strainers in an accessible region. The gas lighter should be kept near the gas stove. Spoons, forks, bowls, plates, etc should be kept near the dining table. The dustbin and trash should be kept nearby so as to throw away the waste such as vegetable peels easily. Kitchen towels and napkins should be folded and kept clean and tidy. Overall, organise your kitchen in such a way that everything is handy at the time of cooking your food.
