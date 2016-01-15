​This is how you turn the chaos into a cooking friendly kitchen

You must always take care to keep your utensils and tools close to where you cook your food. Keep your crockery and cutlery at places where they can be easily retrieved. Always keep essential things such as tongs, knives, and strainers in an accessible region. The gas lighter should be kept near the gas stove. Spoons, forks, bowls, plates, etc should be kept near the dining table. The dustbin and trash should be kept nearby so as to throw away the waste such as vegetable peels easily. Kitchen towels and napkins should be folded and kept clean and tidy. Overall, organise your kitchen in such a way that everything is handy at the time of cooking your food.

