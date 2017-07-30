Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 amazing color combinations to make your house look bigger

Natasha Kurien Natasha Kurien
RESIDENCIA R53, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

The black and white days have passed us, and so have the monochrome ones. A palate of colors are at your disposition spoiling you for choice but there often is a cloud of doubt that hovers over you especially at times when you are unaware of the color combinations that will work for you. Today, we're bringing forth some ideas that you can incorporate in your home. 

Explore these 10 ideas far and wide before you make it the theme of your rooms. 

1. The woods with leafy shades

Remodelación departamento México D.F. .- Parque México, All Arquitectura All Arquitectura Tropical style living room
All Arquitectura

All Arquitectura
All Arquitectura
All Arquitectura

Recreate the great outdoors with this phenomenal living room. A checked wooden floor is seen filling up the room while the wooden doors and furniture play second fiddle to none. Also of noteworthy importance is the furniture picked out which resembles the woods. 

2. Orange with a sprinkle of chocolate

Casa Mimbres, Mayúscula Arquitectos Mayúscula Arquitectos Modern living room
Mayúscula Arquitectos

Mayúscula Arquitectos
Mayúscula Arquitectos
Mayúscula Arquitectos

Bright shades such as orange bring life to a room as is seen in the above image. To add a bit of diversity, you can go with chocolate shades of wood. Potted green plants when placed against a striking background such as this completes your room. 

3. White in a nutshell of walnut

RESIDENCIA R53, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern living room
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

Another way to make a room seem more lively and interesting is to introduce a wall of wood as opposed to a plain old one. White would be ideal to contrast dark woody shades as well as the walnut shade seen in the picture. 

4. White with the flame of candlelight!

RESIDENCIA NUÑO, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Modern living room
Excelencia en Diseño

Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

Candlelight wood adds a unique dimension to the room that it is placed in. In cases where it is used as the flooring, it's true nature is revealed. In order to avoid overpowering the sheer beauty of this masterpiece, white and cream are used for the ceiling and walls. 

5. White with the taste of olive

Casa A.P, DIN Interiorismo DIN Interiorismo Modern living room
DIN Interiorismo

DIN Interiorismo
DIN Interiorismo
DIN Interiorismo

Sober shades like olive accentuate the aura of a room as is seen in this room. White as usual, plays the lovely protagonist filling up the spaces that the olive hued wall left behind. 

6. White with a hint of wood

CASA HERNANDEZ, FERAARQUITECTOS FERAARQUITECTOS Minimalist living room
FERAARQUITECTOS

FERAARQUITECTOS
FERAARQUITECTOS
FERAARQUITECTOS

White is an omnipresent shade, never running out of style. Seldom do you find a home without white walls to vouch for it. The great thing about white is that it can be teamed up with any hue. Pick out brownish or coffee colors with white to make the overall presence of both shades felt. 


7. Light blue with a douse of caramel

Home Staging Pecan Valley San Antonio Tx Noelia Ünik Designs Industrial style living room
Noelia Ünik Designs

Home Staging Pecan Valley San Antonio Tx

Noelia Ünik Designs
Noelia Ünik Designs
Noelia Ünik Designs

Aqua paint adds a certain tranquility to a room which cannot be replicated by any other shade. Break free from the tranquility, with a caramel hued couch such as this. Add in elements of color to complete the room.  

8. A couple of shades of grey

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

For an overall sophisticated look, turn to different shades of grey as this living room demonstrates. A palate of grey shades are seen which blend in together perfectly well. 

Get in touch with the pros

9. Grey with a pop of red

Rancho El Colomo // 2014., TocoMadera TocoMadera Modern living room
TocoMadera

TocoMadera
TocoMadera
TocoMadera

Grey furniture by itself doesn't particularly stand out, unless followed up by a bright color such as red. These two hues go hand in hand, much like two peas in a pod. 

10. Grey and blue skies

V 399 Model Unit, DECO Designers DECO Designers Modern living room
DECO Designers

DECO Designers
DECO Designers
DECO Designers

Relive the beauty of dawn with a living room such as this. Sky blue furniture alongside grey furniture is a pair made in the heavens! 

For more, visit this link. 

13 ideas to pick the right staircase for your home
Do you have any color combos brewing in your mind? 


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks