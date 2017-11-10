Your browser is out-of-date.

10 ideas to combine your kitchen, living room and dining room

Ritika Tiwari
Independent house Manglore.., Ashpra Interiors Ashpra Interiors Tropical style dining room
Building different rooms for various purposes is so outdated. More and more people are now opting for combined or multi purpose areas for their homes so that they do not have to build separate sections. Apart from being a great way to save money while constructing your home it is also an easy way to make the space look modern. 

To give you an idea of how you can combine your kitchen, living, and dining room together here are 10 reference pictures that you can use.

1. Single panel partition

Dinning Area KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE Modern dining room
Dinning Area

For small compact houses creating a large partition is not an ideal choice. Instead you should opt for a similar looking single panel fittings which will mark the separate areas without making the room look cramped.

2. Long room layout

Reforma integral y de mobiliario en calle Còrsega de Barcelona, Grupo Inventia Grupo Inventia Modern kitchen Wood-Plastic Composite White
For those of you who have a long rectangular shaped room like this then opting for a similar layout is an ideal choice. The designer has used a single wall to incorporate the kitchen as well as the living space. Along with this he has also turned the island into a dining space.

3. Half wall partition

Casa Certosa, Anomia Studio Anomia Studio Industrial style living room
If you do not want a completely open kitchen then this half wall partition is a great alternative. By creating a partition with glass and bricks you can achieve the privacy that you are looking for and yet will be able to eliminate the use of permanent walls within the room.

4. Connected dining table

CASA EG, ROMERO DE LA MORA ROMERO DE LA MORA Modern living room
Another great way to combine the areas together is by connecting the dining table with your main kitchen island. By doing so you can make the space multi functional. This will also make it easy for you to serve food as you do not have to walk from one room to the other.

5. Enclosed kitchen

Vivienda particular, Teresa Casas Disseny d'Interiors Teresa Casas Disseny d'Interiors Modern living room
Teresa Casas Disseny d'Interiors
This enclosed kitchen layout can also be a great alternative while you are trying to combine different areas in one room. The kitchen has a service window which gives you enough space to pass on food making it easy for you to cater your guests.

6. Narrow kitchen

Dilido Island House-Miami 2, Elías Arquitectura Elías Arquitectura Modern kitchen
If you want to give your dining and drawing room more space then the kitchen then opting for this narrow layout is the perfect choice. By using a single wall to install cabinets and appliances you can keep the rest of the room free for other purpose.


7. Spacious layout

Independent house Manglore.., Ashpra Interiors Ashpra Interiors Tropical style dining room Table,Furniture,Property,Chair,Cabinetry,Lighting,Interior design,Floor,Wood,Flooring
Ashpra Interiors

Independent house Manglore..

The best way to make a room looks spacious is by setting furniture in different corners. The designer for this house has used one corner to create a living room whereas the opposite corner to incorporate a dining table.

8. Wooden partition

Hirawats House, ARK Architects & Interior Designers ARK Architects & Interior Designers Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Picture frame,Furniture,Couch,Property,Table,Interior design,Living room,Floor,Hall,Wood
Hirawats House

If you have a large room that needs to be transformed then installing this wooden partition between your living and dining space is highly recommended. This type of wooden partition will give your home a beautiful and elegant touch.

9. Open layout

Sezinler ev, Şölen Üstüner İç mimarlık Şölen Üstüner İç mimarlık Modern kitchen
If you have a small room that needs to be utilised then this open area layout is the best option. The designer has created a kitchen island which acts as a dining table and also a preparation area for your meals. Apart from this the L-shaped couch can also give you a maximised seating area.

10. Compact layout

homify Eclectic style dining room
The designer of this house has opted for a open kitchen where all the counters are set in a U-shaped which gives you enough space in the middle. Along with this the dining table is also situated right in front of the kitchen so that it is easy to move around.

Which one of these houses inspired you the most?


