14 ideas to keep your home stylish

Natasha Kurien Natasha Kurien
homify Eclectic style dining room
Keeping up with the times has been the fad of late. With newer ideas and decor surfacing by and by, staying up to date with all of them isn't exactly possible or practical for that matter. Incorporate a few of the ideas mentioned in this post to give your home a makeover. 

Here are 14 pointers to explore the possibilities in your home. 

1. The right carpet

Varios, Arkiurbana Arkiurbana Classic style living room
Pick out a carpet that complements the colors in your home. An ideal dark colored carpet should do the trick. 

2. Bedroom hymns

Bordados 100% a mano, Tienda de Costumbres Tienda de Costumbres BedroomTextiles
Colorful bed linen can bring life to your room especially if you have chosen a single hues theme for the entierty of the room.

3. With flowers

Proyecto de Vivienda en Vigo, Modesto Crespo Modesto Crespo Modern dining room
Welcome nature into your home with potted flowers and vases. The overall ambiance of your home is improved. 

Get in touch with the professionals right here

4. Wooden decor

homify Scandinavian style dining room White
Wood works in just about any environment because of its warm and alluring presence. Different shades and textures leave you spoiled for choice. 

5. Natural stone

homify Eclectic style dining room
Another great element to incorporate in your home is natural stone. While you don't necessarily require pillars of stone to uphold the ceiling, stone clad pillars and walls work just fine. 

6. The atmosphere

Bread Bin, Sonntagsstaat Sonntagsstaat KitchenStorage
If you want to lure more people into your home, then baking might just be the way to do it! Who doesn't like the welcoming smell of baked cookies or bread right?  


7. A fireplace

CHIMENEAS EN PIEDRA NATURAL, RUBIO STONE SLL RUBIO STONE SLL HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Set up a warm and welcoming ambiance both literally and figuratively with a fireplace. What better way to deal with the cold winter months than with a fireplace? 

8. Vintage artifacts

Playroom Vintage, Estación Ortiz Estación Ortiz Teen bedroom
To pay tribute to the times that have gone, say it with vintage artifacts. Opt for smaller objects to create diversity within your home. 

9. Candles

homify Mediterranean style living room
Before you resort to big flashy lights to light up your home, look to simpler ideas like candles to light up the house. This sets the mood for a relaxed environment for you to unwind in. 

10. Textiles

Varios, Arkiurbana Arkiurbana Classic style bedroom
This idea essentially picks up where point number two left us. Cozy big blankets and quilts make for the ideal getaway at the end of the day. 

11. Cushions

homify Modern living room
Add a touch of modernity to your home if you're looking to keep up with today's times. Go for variety with colors that complement each other. 

Rinnovo Arredo, Studio HAUS Studio HAUS Modern living room
Here's another way you can incorporate colors as is seen in the above image. 

Looking to ramp up the entrance of your home? Follow this link. 

12. Wicker baskets

Private Objekte, Peter Rohde Innenarchitektur Peter Rohde Innenarchitektur Modern living room
Turn to natural fibers to make your house look more homely. 

Rustico Chic, Cena De.Coração Cena De.Coração Garden Plants & flowers Multicolored
You could also add in a beautiful ensemble such as this to light up your home. 

13. Rustic furniture

Minicucina L 145 , LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME Mediterranean style kitchen Solid Wood Green
Rustic furniture packs quite the punch when placed in the right surroundings as is seen in the above picture. 

14. Lighting

Home Decor J|K, Carolina Fagundes - Arquitetura e Interiores Carolina Fagundes - Arquitetura e Interiores Classic style living room
Set the tone of your home with lighting such as this.

Practical storage for the quintessential kitchen
Which idea spoke to you? 


