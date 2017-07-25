A beautiful and comfortable family home in Mumbai

We have got a stunning space for you, as our latest homify house tour. Conceptualised by the designers at Sumedhruvi Design Studio for their client, Mr. Dhanjal, this home boosts of bold shades, modern lightings, creative woodwork and more. Let us walk you through the house, and show you how you can get creative in a limited space.
When you take a step inside the house, you see an impressive use of lights, and geometric designs of polished woodwork. The metal cutwork used on the wall shows how wall details have been taken care of.
What's not to love about this living room? From the luxurious sofa set in a unique shape and raised floor to the glossy curtains and a wall that blends well with the theme, everything about this room is hard to miss.
For a city like Mumbai, you have to be smart when using the wall space. The wall profile behind the TV has a striking design, thanks to all the cutwork. We also liked the sleek speakers doing the trick. The wall shelves on the right side with decorative items add value to the overall look of the living room.
The ivory upholstered furniture in this dinning space gives a modern touch to this corner. The design on the ceiling and the wall clock show you how same shapes can be used in a single space. The long shelves that have been used as a partition caught our attention the most.
Who would have thought that one can go creative like this with a mirror? The cutwork used as the mirror frame is impressive, and the lighting behind it looks appealing as well. The stone wall and designed ceiling further boosts the overall look of this basin area.
Kitchen is the area where one needs to stock up many items, but when you have a small space, you need design ideas that work for you and the overall home theme as well. The smart shelves and trendy floor design dominate this particular kitchen space.
This master room has been designed using the classic colour combination of black and white. The oversized photo wall and the mirror that's been used as a dresser as well adds design value to the master room.
Bold colours rule in this bathroom space, with a dose of classic white. To make any corner standout, it's crucial to make it a part of the overall theme, as this little nook does just that.
There is a similar pattern going on in the entire house which is the use of lightings, which is not in-your-face as well. The neutral colour of the wall is balanced with metallic tiles, and the trendy showerhead adds oomph to the shower area.
Who says you can't have fun with design in a small house? This bar deck shows you how to play with a given area in an interesting style. The mirrored wall will grab your attention and the sleek wall shelf and stylish hanging lighting further boost the style value of this corner.
The house owner has indeed made his daughter's room special with this dreamy curtain with the round bed (that also offers a storage solution) and the floral print curtain and focus light over the bed.
In spite of having no open garden space, the designer has successfully added a green touch with this in-house garden. The colourful fountain is the perfect addition to this corner.
