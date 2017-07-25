Your browser is out-of-date.

A beautiful and comfortable family home in Mumbai

Justwords Justwords
Mr. Dhanjal's Residence, SUMEDHRUVI DESIGN STUDIO SUMEDHRUVI DESIGN STUDIO Modern houses
We have got a stunning space for you, as our latest homify house tour. Conceptualised by the designers at Sumedhruvi Design Studio for their client, Mr. Dhanjal, this home boosts of bold shades, modern lightings, creative woodwork and more. Let us walk you through the house, and show you how you can get creative in a limited space.

​A grand entry

Entrance Lobby SUMEDHRUVI DESIGN STUDIO Modern houses
SUMEDHRUVI DESIGN STUDIO

Entrance Lobby

SUMEDHRUVI DESIGN STUDIO
SUMEDHRUVI DESIGN STUDIO
SUMEDHRUVI DESIGN STUDIO

When you take a step inside the house, you see an impressive use of lights, and geometric designs of polished woodwork. The metal cutwork used on the wall shows how wall details have been taken care of.

Ivory hues

Raised Floor Informal Sofa Seating Area SUMEDHRUVI DESIGN STUDIO Modern living room
SUMEDHRUVI DESIGN STUDIO

Raised Floor Informal Sofa Seating Area

SUMEDHRUVI DESIGN STUDIO
SUMEDHRUVI DESIGN STUDIO
SUMEDHRUVI DESIGN STUDIO

What's not to love about this living room? From the luxurious sofa set in a unique shape and raised floor to the glossy curtains and a wall that blends well with the theme, everything about this room is hard to miss.

Creative profile

T.V. Unit with Shelves SUMEDHRUVI DESIGN STUDIO Modern living room
SUMEDHRUVI DESIGN STUDIO

T.V. Unit with Shelves

SUMEDHRUVI DESIGN STUDIO
SUMEDHRUVI DESIGN STUDIO
SUMEDHRUVI DESIGN STUDIO

For a city like Mumbai, you have to be smart when using the wall space. The wall profile behind the TV has a striking design, thanks to all the cutwork. We also liked the sleek speakers doing the trick. The wall shelves on the right side with decorative items add value to the overall look of the living room.

​Dine in style

Dining Area Specifying Round Table with Chairs and Ledge Seating SUMEDHRUVI DESIGN STUDIO Modern dining room
SUMEDHRUVI DESIGN STUDIO

Dining Area Specifying Round Table with Chairs and Ledge Seating

SUMEDHRUVI DESIGN STUDIO
SUMEDHRUVI DESIGN STUDIO
SUMEDHRUVI DESIGN STUDIO

The ivory upholstered furniture in this dinning space gives a modern touch to this corner. The design on the ceiling and the wall clock show you how same shapes can be used in a single space. The long shelves that have been used as a partition caught our attention the most.

​Bright glory

Common Wash Basin Area SUMEDHRUVI DESIGN STUDIO Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
SUMEDHRUVI DESIGN STUDIO

Common Wash Basin Area

SUMEDHRUVI DESIGN STUDIO
SUMEDHRUVI DESIGN STUDIO
SUMEDHRUVI DESIGN STUDIO

Who would have thought that one can go creative like this with a mirror? The cutwork used as the mirror frame is impressive, and the lighting behind it looks appealing as well. The stone wall and designed ceiling further boosts the overall look of this basin area.

​A glossy corner

Open Kitchen Concept SUMEDHRUVI DESIGN STUDIO Modern kitchen
SUMEDHRUVI DESIGN STUDIO

Open Kitchen Concept

SUMEDHRUVI DESIGN STUDIO
SUMEDHRUVI DESIGN STUDIO
SUMEDHRUVI DESIGN STUDIO

Kitchen is the area where one needs to stock up many items, but when you have a small space, you need design ideas that work for you and the overall home theme as well. The smart shelves and trendy floor design dominate this particular kitchen space.


​Stylish and unique

Round Bed and Dressing unit SUMEDHRUVI DESIGN STUDIO Modern style bedroom
SUMEDHRUVI DESIGN STUDIO

Round Bed and Dressing unit

SUMEDHRUVI DESIGN STUDIO
SUMEDHRUVI DESIGN STUDIO
SUMEDHRUVI DESIGN STUDIO

This master room has been designed using the classic colour combination of black and white. The oversized photo wall and the mirror that's been used as a dresser as well adds design value to the master room.

​A dazzling corner

Master Bathroom W.C. Area with Raised Floor SUMEDHRUVI DESIGN STUDIO Modern bathroom
SUMEDHRUVI DESIGN STUDIO

Master Bathroom W.C. Area with Raised Floor

SUMEDHRUVI DESIGN STUDIO
SUMEDHRUVI DESIGN STUDIO
SUMEDHRUVI DESIGN STUDIO

Bold colours rule in this bathroom space, with a dose of classic white. To make any corner standout, it's crucial to make it a part of the overall theme, as this little nook does just that.

​Make a splash in style

Master Bathroom Shower area SUMEDHRUVI DESIGN STUDIO Modern bathroom
SUMEDHRUVI DESIGN STUDIO

Master Bathroom Shower area

SUMEDHRUVI DESIGN STUDIO
SUMEDHRUVI DESIGN STUDIO
SUMEDHRUVI DESIGN STUDIO

There is a similar pattern going on in the entire house which is the use of lightings, which is not in-your-face as well. The neutral colour of the wall is balanced with metallic tiles, and the trendy showerhead adds oomph to the shower area.

​A bold extension

The DEVIL'S Bar SUMEDHRUVI DESIGN STUDIO Modern garden
SUMEDHRUVI DESIGN STUDIO

The DEVIL'S Bar

SUMEDHRUVI DESIGN STUDIO
SUMEDHRUVI DESIGN STUDIO
SUMEDHRUVI DESIGN STUDIO

Who says you can't have fun with design in a small house? This bar deck shows you how to play with a given area in an interesting style. The mirrored wall will grab your attention and the sleek wall shelf and stylish hanging lighting further boost the style value of this corner.

​A small fairy land

Daughter's Room SUMEDHRUVI DESIGN STUDIO Modern style bedroom
SUMEDHRUVI DESIGN STUDIO

Daughter's Room

SUMEDHRUVI DESIGN STUDIO
SUMEDHRUVI DESIGN STUDIO
SUMEDHRUVI DESIGN STUDIO

The house owner has indeed made his daughter's room special with this dreamy curtain with the round bed (that also offers a storage solution) and the floral print curtain and focus light over the bed.

​A dose of nature

In-house garden with Small Waterfall SUMEDHRUVI DESIGN STUDIO Modern garden
SUMEDHRUVI DESIGN STUDIO

In-house garden with Small Waterfall

SUMEDHRUVI DESIGN STUDIO
SUMEDHRUVI DESIGN STUDIO
SUMEDHRUVI DESIGN STUDIO

In spite of having no open garden space, the designer has successfully added a green touch with this in-house garden. The colourful fountain is the perfect addition to this corner.

For more inspiring ideas, take a look at this article:A beautiful and luxurious home in Surat

6 reasons why this Bengaluru home caught our eye
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

