Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

21 pictures of terraces and balconies to inspire you

The Writers Hive The Writers Hive
Cobertura - Pinheiros, MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Loading admin actions …

If there is something that captivates everyone, it is certainly the idea of having a terrace or balcony to be able to relax of enjoygood times with family and friends. These spaces can be covered, just a bit ornot at all, they can be social spaces with a sofa, a couple of armchairs andtables, and even a cozy spot with grills and wood stoves.

Often the balconies or terraces are best decorated with alot of greenery- add a water point such as a fountain, swimming pool for a really cool look. You can also other decorative details that canbe rustic to really sophisticated.

Read on for a list of 21 inspirations for balconies andterraces we have for you today!

1. Build a pergola for a rustic choice

VARANDA DE APARTAMENTO - MORUMBI-SP., Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda. Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda. Eclectic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda.

Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda.
Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda.
Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda.

2. A table with benches to jam up with friends

Varanda Barra de Tijuca - RJ, TM&LH_ arq.arte - Tatiana Moraes e Lucia Helena TM&LH_ arq.arte - Tatiana Moraes e Lucia Helena Rustic style garden
TM&amp;LH_ arq.arte—Tatiana Moraes e Lucia Helena

TM&LH_ arq.arte - Tatiana Moraes e Lucia Helena
TM&amp;LH_ arq.arte—Tatiana Moraes e Lucia Helena
TM&LH_ arq.arte - Tatiana Moraes e Lucia Helena

3. Sun loungers—ideal for those who have a terrace facing the pool

Varanda Barra de Tijuca - RJ, TM&LH_ arq.arte - Tatiana Moraes e Lucia Helena TM&LH_ arq.arte - Tatiana Moraes e Lucia Helena Rustic style garden
TM&amp;LH_ arq.arte—Tatiana Moraes e Lucia Helena

TM&LH_ arq.arte - Tatiana Moraes e Lucia Helena
TM&amp;LH_ arq.arte—Tatiana Moraes e Lucia Helena
TM&LH_ arq.arte - Tatiana Moraes e Lucia Helena

4. Throw in a barbecue

Residência em Itaúna - MG, Beth Nejm Beth Nejm Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Beth Nejm

Beth Nejm
Beth Nejm
Beth Nejm

5. Create an outdoor living room with books, blankets, and cushions

Cobertura - Pinheiros, MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

6. A hammock to enjoy the breeze and sunset

homify Tropical style balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify


7. Plants and flowers add life to the terrace

Apartamento Bairro Ipanema, Stúdio Márcio Verza Stúdio Márcio Verza Rustic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Stúdio Márcio Verza

Stúdio Márcio Verza
Stúdio Márcio Verza
Stúdio Márcio Verza

8. A lounge area on the terrace with a splendid view

Varanda Barra de Tijuca - RJ, TM&LH_ arq.arte - Tatiana Moraes e Lucia Helena TM&LH_ arq.arte - Tatiana Moraes e Lucia Helena Rustic style garden
TM&amp;LH_ arq.arte—Tatiana Moraes e Lucia Helena

TM&LH_ arq.arte - Tatiana Moraes e Lucia Helena
TM&amp;LH_ arq.arte—Tatiana Moraes e Lucia Helena
TM&LH_ arq.arte - Tatiana Moraes e Lucia Helena

9. Add an artistic touch by adding a statue to the terrace of your balcony

Apartamento Oliver, SAO Arquitetura SAO Arquitetura Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
SAO Arquitetura

SAO Arquitetura
SAO Arquitetura
SAO Arquitetura

10. Do up a small balcony to welcome friends and family

homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

11. Use wood and stone to create a rustic look

APARTAMENTO M|C, Lote 21 Arquitetura e Interiores Lote 21 Arquitetura e Interiores Eclectic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Lote 21 Arquitetura e Interiores

Lote 21 Arquitetura e Interiores
Lote 21 Arquitetura e Interiores
Lote 21 Arquitetura e Interiores

12. A bamboo sofa to add a charming touch to your traditional balcony

CASA NO CAMPO, Kika Prata Arquitetura e Interiores. Kika Prata Arquitetura e Interiores. Eclectic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Kika Prata Arquitetura e Interiores.

Kika Prata Arquitetura e Interiores.
Kika Prata Arquitetura e Interiores.
Kika Prata Arquitetura e Interiores.

13. Good lighting to create an intimate ambience

homify Country style balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

14. Use natural fibers and vertical gardens to spruce up your terrace or balcony

Área de lazer no cond. Barra Bali, Barra de São Miguel Al, Cris Nunes Arquiteta Cris Nunes Arquiteta Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

15. Use traditional and durable material to give your terrace a sophisticated look

Apartamento Vila Clementino, Sandro Kawamura Designer de Interiores Sandro Kawamura Designer de Interiores Country style balcony, veranda & terrace Solid Wood Beige
Sandro Kawamura Designer de Interiores

Sandro Kawamura Designer de Interiores
Sandro Kawamura Designer de Interiores
Sandro Kawamura Designer de Interiores

16. A huge comfortable sofa and a large white table can create a modern look

Casa de Campo - Ibiúna, Célia Orlandi por Ato em Arte Célia Orlandi por Ato em Arte Country style balcony, veranda & terrace
Célia Orlandi por Ato em Arte

Célia Orlandi por Ato em Arte
Célia Orlandi por Ato em Arte
Célia Orlandi por Ato em Arte

17. A kitchenette adds convenience to your balcony

CASA PRAIA, Tweedie+Pasquali Tweedie+Pasquali Tropical style balcony, veranda & terrace
Tweedie+Pasquali

Tweedie+Pasquali
Tweedie+Pasquali
Tweedie+Pasquali

17. A kitchenette adds convenience to your balcony

Casa Villa, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

18. Throw in discreet shades of red for a really uber cool balcony

Residência Paraíso do Mar, Pinheiro Martinez Arquitetura Pinheiro Martinez Arquitetura Modern balcony, veranda & terrace Natural Fibre White
Pinheiro Martinez Arquitetura

Pinheiro Martinez Arquitetura
Pinheiro Martinez Arquitetura
Pinheiro Martinez Arquitetura

19. Candles and a fireplace for a romantic and calming atmosphere

Edifício Connect | CKS Incorporações, Monte Arquitetura Monte Arquitetura Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Monte Arquitetura

Monte Arquitetura
Monte Arquitetura
Monte Arquitetura

20. A garden hammock can make your balcony more welcoming

homify Rustic style balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

21. Use wood, natural fibers and colored cushions to create a rustic style

Casa Imbassaí, Jamile Lima Arquitetura Jamile Lima Arquitetura Tropical style balcony, veranda & terrace
Jamile Lima Arquitetura

Jamile Lima Arquitetura
Jamile Lima Arquitetura
Jamile Lima Arquitetura
6 cupboard designs your carpenter can build
Which of these ideas inspired you? Let us know in the comments below.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks