A majestic bungalow in Nagpur for a beautiful family

Designing a lavish, contemporary three-storey house for a joint family of two brothers requires much careful planning to meet the requirements of the family members! The interior architects at Square 9 Designs opted for a bold, contemporary look for the luxurious residence, with a striking play of lines and depth. The gorgeous house showcases the beauty of a finely balanced geometrical composition and includes a terrace garden. Let’s take a tour of some of the innovatively-designed living spaces in this trendy abode!
The exterior of the house gives us an indication of the stunning designs we can expect within! The innovative combination of lines, curves, angles and varying volumes in a white and grey colour palette detailed with black, ensures that this is one residence that can never be forgotten!
White is an elegant colour in any setting. Teamed with notes of black and grey, it creates an aura of classic beauty that is further enhanced by the sleek glass-topped coffee table and vibrant armchairs. The dramatic sculpture-like light fixtures on the textured grey panels and trendy ceiling lights boost the style quotient manifold!
Dark colours regally dominate the dining area, with 8 trendy black and chrome chairs around an elegant stone-topped dining table.
We love this classic, soothing colour palette for the bedroom! The blue accents add colour and life to the elegant white and grey combination. The ceiling is a geometrical masterpiece!
This is the epitome of a sleek minimalist kitchen – functional, work-efficient, stylish, spacious. The white, grey and black theme and modern appliances give the kitchen a clean and crisp appearance while a mosaic panel adds variation.
What an innovative use of asymmetrical shapes! The unique mirror beautifully enhances the dramatic effect of the grey and ochre stone.
The media room is a stunning display of jet black detailed with red accents and highlighted with an awe-inspiring lighting system across the ingenious mirrored ceiling.
In this bedroom we find Victorian beauty in plenty! The classic, subtle elegance of the upholstery and matching panels gives this room an everlasting appeal!
The abstract backlit panel behind the television balances the uniquely patterned headboard on the other side to add pizzazz to this charming bedroom. The pull-out drawer is an excellent idea for storage in the bed.
The first thing to catch the eye is the fascinating backlit ceiling panel and wall panel. Highlighted with royal purple accents and a partly floating bed, this bedroom is a creative wonder.
The terrace garden offers a seating area, a garden and a small pool as well as a panoramic view of the city.
Square 9 Designs can take a bow for this modern luxury residence!
