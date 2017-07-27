A beautiful and well designed residence in Nagpur

The living room is a linear beauty created with a number of backlit horizontal panels and mirrors for an ingenious, extraordinary effect! The furniture is sleek, comfortable and simple, and in a neutral colour palette of white, brown and black. Yet again, it is the walls and ceiling that take the décor to another level!

Square 9 have done a spectacular job of subtly blending elegant simplicity within a contemporary décor through classy combinations of clean lines, multiple volumes, textures and neutral colours with bright accents.

