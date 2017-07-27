A beautiful and well designed residence in Nagpur

There are so many décor options to choose from when the brief is subtlety and elegance within a modern framework! Given the task of thus designing a spacious, classy family residence in Nagpur, Square 9 Designs opted for a linear form of design with emphasis on varying volumes. The team of professional architects struck the perfect balance in décor to create a beautiful contemporary house that is elegant without being ostentatious. Let’s take the tour!
The dining area adds aesthetically appealing variety to the linear design with curving chairs and a beautiful decorative wall panel. The black and white décor looks classy and elegant.
The guest bedroom is a spacious and comfortable space that showcases the elegance of a well-executed linear design. The furniture is simple but the room has a variety of textures and volumes in the walls and ceiling that creates a sense of luxury in the room. The red accents on the bed add a splash of colour and the large windows are an excellent idea for letting in fresh air and natural light.
The son’s bedroom is a bold statement in elegant monochrome! The white and black ensemble looks stylish and modern and the red accents are the perfect splash of colour to add vibrancy to the room! Again, the differing textures of the wall and ceiling add a special charm to the room.
The family sitting room is a harmonious balance of light and dark colours. The different depths of the designer ceiling add a note of opulence to the otherwise simple room. The furniture is comfortable and stylish, with the elegantly curved chairs and decorative floor pattern breaking the monotony of lines.
The home theatre takes monochrome to the next level! The dramatically panelled wall and ceiling add dollops of pizzazz to the simply furnished room! What a brilliant ambience for watching a movie!
The vibrant purple accents look perfect against the pristine background of the daughter’s room. The dark floor adds warmth and, as in other rooms, the ceiling adds a trendy touch. The large windows permit a wealth of natural light and fresh air within.
The living room is a linear beauty created with a number of backlit horizontal panels and mirrors for an ingenious, extraordinary effect! The furniture is sleek, comfortable and simple, and in a neutral colour palette of white, brown and black. Yet again, it is the walls and ceiling that take the décor to another level!
Square 9 have done a spectacular job of subtly blending elegant simplicity within a contemporary décor through classy combinations of clean lines, multiple volumes, textures and neutral colours with bright accents.
