10 colour combination ideas to make your living room look bigger

Today, we show you how to make a small room large, at least visually. Some tricks in interior decoration allow you to get around the widespread problem of limited space.
By combining colours correctly and playing with lighting, whether natural or artificial, you can create a fresh look in your room. You will see the space becoming more dynamic and attractive when you use the right combination of colours.
Discover 10 perfect combinations!
We start with three very basic and common colours in the world of decoration, which are white, cream and light brown. Doubtless that the combination of light tones is always an excellent bet, because they allow light, both natural and artificial, to reflect.
White is a neutral tone, which will match perfectly with any colour. Cream creates a welcoming feel and subtly breaks the monochromatic look of white. As for the light brown, this comes from the wood and accents in various parts of the room, creating some highlights.
Here, earth tones dominate, which always reminds us of a natural environment that appeals to well-being. It’s a palette of orange, brown, cream as well as green, thanks to the plants. We have in this room a perfect array of colours that work beautifully with each other.
White and brown always make a happy match, whether in small or large spaces. However, in this case, the white creates a sense of amplitude, while the brown brings a feeling of welcome and comfort.
Of course, these two main colours can be merged with some other tones, as is done in this example.
Once again, we have white – something that is almost inevitable, especially when we speak of small spaces. However, here, they didn’t stick to just white, because beige also dominates from the couch to the carpet.
The green chair connects the white to the beige and the wooden floor. The black lacquered panel reflects light and creates an interesting contrast.
Grey comes in several tones. Here, it appears in a clear and discreet shade that works perfectly with the various white details in the room. If you like light colours, but do not want a totally white room, do not hesitate to use light grey. In addition, the coral shade stands out and brings a lot of elegance to the room.
Is this dark tone daring? Probably, but when combined with other shades and used properly, it can also be perfect in a small living room, as you can see in this image.
Blue is always reminiscent of the sea, bringing a feel of tranquillity and peace. And, if combined with some yellow details it can only add to the perfection because it brings light and bright highlights.
Here, grey is the chosen colour. It is present in the several details, from the furniture to the carpet and the walls of the room.
For preventing a dull grey room from seeming visually narrower, you should use mostly light tones and darker grey only in areas with ample light so that it creates depth.
Mint green is trendy, in the world of interior decoration. Plus, it's a perfect colour to create a feel of spaciousness that you look for in your small room. Combined with a leather couch or other brown pieces it is really captivating, don’t you think?
The shade of green used in the decoration of this room is not very light, which creates a feeling of depth, besides contrasting perfectly with the various white elements of this room.
It is, in fact, amazing how the colour combination has a soothing effect on the decor and on our mind.
Do you like fresh spaces with a vibrant feel? Then, you will like this colour combination to make your room look bigger. White mixed with several colourful details will allow us to forget the lack of space within the room.
In addition, the wallpaper with a blue pattern plays its part in creating an illusion of space.
