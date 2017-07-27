A trendy and cosy home in Bangalore

The attractively shaded white wall tiles give the bathroom a cool, stylish appearance while the slightly richer hue of the floor adds warmth. Teamed with a classy mirror, glass shelves, trendy fittings and a sleek black ledge, this combination of elegant neutral hues with glass and chrome is the perfect blend of functionality and style.

This cheerful three-bedroom residence is a reflection of the vivacious city in which it is located. The team at Scale Inch Pvt. Ltd. has combined neutral colours with striking patterns to maximum effect, culminating in the creation of a trendy and comfortable city home.

