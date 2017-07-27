A trendy and cosy home in Bangalore

When you’re living in a trendy, cosmopolitan city like Bangalore, you need a house to match! Given the task of creating a modern and comfortable three-bedroom home in Electronic City, the professionals at interior designers and decorators, Scale Inch Pvt. Ltd., undertook the project and with care and precision bent their minds towards creating a cosy, contemporary residence that fits into the busy life of a Bangalore resident. With a focus on providing a relaxed and cheery yet stylish environment at home after a stressful day at work, the design team at Scale Inch sought to blend comfort and style and have used quality plywood and a variety of laminate veneers to enhance the décor. Let’s take the tour of this modern city home!
The black and white colour palette teams with clean lines to give a sleek, smart look to the modular kitchen. We love the innovative use of a chequered backsplash to break the monotony of the solid black and white cabinet veneers, and the vibrant sink is a cheery surprise! The cosy hue of the floor and the brown wooden door and window frame add warmth to the space while the trendy light above looks stylish. There is ample storage space with cabinets at all levels in addition to a tall unit on one side. The U shape of the kitchen gives the user ample space to work efficiently.
The furniture in all three bedrooms has been selected with care and includes a study table, dresser, wardrobe and loft. The wardrobe veneer is an interesting play of light and dark elements with a combination of solid dark panels and patterned light ones, together with a full-length mirror. Within, it is designed to offer an organised solution to storing clothing and other essentials.
In another bedroom, a choice of natural wooden veneer in boldly alternating light and dark colours gives a sleek and stylish look to this space. A study table neatly adjoins the wardrobe with the matching veneer making it a seamless part of the unit. The floating shelves are a practical and trendy way to have storage space that enhances the décor of the room.
The attractively shaded white wall tiles give the bathroom a cool, stylish appearance while the slightly richer hue of the floor adds warmth. Teamed with a classy mirror, glass shelves, trendy fittings and a sleek black ledge, this combination of elegant neutral hues with glass and chrome is the perfect blend of functionality and style.
This cheerful three-bedroom residence is a reflection of the vivacious city in which it is located. The team at Scale Inch Pvt. Ltd. has combined neutral colours with striking patterns to maximum effect, culminating in the creation of a trendy and comfortable city home.
