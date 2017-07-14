7 pictures of L-shaped kitchens for small homes

This kitchen has a rustic style. In the reduced space, natural wood is the protagonist. Shelves and edges of cabinets stand out. The wall is coated halfway with sand-toned ceramic tiles that contrast the white on the rest of the walls. For a touch privacy, curtains are provided to hide the equipment and articles arranged in the different niches of the cabinets.

