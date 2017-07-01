13 pictures of a two-storey home for an Indian household

Building a two storey house requires a lot of designing. This can be a time-consuming task especially if you do not know about all the little nuances that needs to be added in the final house layout. To give you an idea of how you can build your very own beautiful looking two storey house here is a reference that you must see.
The designer has added two main windows on the front facade so that he could maintain the inflow of light throughout the ground floor. These windows not only add a beautiful touch to the entrance but are also a must for making the house look brighter.
This is the entrance facade or outdoor garden of the house. To keep the area low maintenance the designer has combined the garden with a natural stone walkway. Apart from this he has also used contrasting materials for each section of the facade to make it look unique.
Once you enter the house the living room is the first area that you see. It is a spacious looking living room which has marble flooring to make it look grand. If you love to experiment with your decor then opting for neutral colour flooring is the right way to go.
To keep the house compact the dining area has been combined with the kitchen itself. The kitchen island serves as a dining table making it multifunctional. It can seat up to five people comfortably.
To give the kitchen an amazing look the designer has opted for natural elements like wood cabinetry and granite countertops. Along with this he has also used the vertical space to create enough storage in the room.
If you are looking to create a cosy environment for your house then incorporating a similar backyard garden is a must. This backyard or indoor garden is also perfect in case you do not have enough space for a proper garden.
This picture showcases the living room light fixtures that keep the entire house well lit. Apart from this you can also see how the main door and windows are situated. This will give you a better understanding of the overall layout.
Once you step onto the first floor you find the bedroom door towards your right. Along with this there is an open space in the middle as well. This area can act as an entertainment zone giving you enough space to hang out with your family.
To make the bathroom look compact the designer has installed all the fixtures on a single wall. The shower area has been cordoned off using a glass sliding door to give it some privacy.
The fixtures chosen for the bathroom are all white so that it gives it a modern look. the walls are also painted with a pastel shade so that it compliments the bathroom fixtures and does not make the room look dull.
One can create a facade anywhere in the house like the designer has done for this backyard garden. He has used two different textured walls so that the entire space has a fabulous appeal.
If you are trying to make your exterior facade look beautiful than the best way to do so is by adding highlighters. The designer for this stonewall has installed to LED lights on the bottom of the wall two showcase the pattern of the facade.
This picture gives you a night view of the entire main entrance. Along with this it will also give you an idea of how different light fixtures have been used to highlight various sections of the house.
