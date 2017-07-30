Your browser is out-of-date.

13 ideas to pick the right staircase for your home

Objet élevé, Studio Mieke Meijer Studio Mieke Meijer Industrial style corridor, hallway and stairs
Staircases should be designed to communicate different levels of spaces in a dwelling. Although their functional characteristics are the same, it is possible to distinguish different styles of stairs by the design and type of material used in their manufacture. 

There is a wide variety of options to be chosen, but which one will be the best for the needs and decorative style of your home?  Choosing the staircase well is fundamental, since this structure will be able to add value even to the property and even offer perfect solutions for the organisation and optimisation of spaces.  Below, we have a complete guide with  projects from our professionals, where you will be able to observe different styles of staircases, their characteristics and, thus know which is the best option for your house. Follow us and check it out!

Material for the stairs

N14, aaestudio aaestudio Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
There is a wide variety of materials from which to build stairs—wood, concrete, iron, steel and even glass. 

Stairs made with cement are usually lined with ceramic or porcelain tiles with colours and styles that are different from those used in other spaces in the house.  It is possible to opt for steps made of tempered glass, wood or iron. This will depend, essentially, on the decorative style used in your home.  Stairs made of wood should be manufactured by carpenters who ensure structural safety and functionality. The option of tailor-made solutions is essential if the available space is to be used in the best possible way.  Metal stairs also require professional attention, especially since their structure can in no way be modified with temperature oscillations.

Types of stairs

Departamento en La Condesa, MAAD arquitectura y diseño MAAD arquitectura y diseño Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
There is a wide variety of types of stairs: one-way, with umbrellas, L - shaped and U- shaped and spiraled  are some of the more popular choices. 

The best choice will be the one that best fits your space. L- shaped stairs are the most common in the interiors of homes, since this model of stairs allows you to decorate the side wall where it is located. This type of stairs can be designed with coatings different from those that are used in the other spaces of the house, which shows the personality of the staircase.

casaMEZQUITE, BAG arquitectura BAG arquitectura Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Iron/Steel Black
The spiraled stairs works perfectly in apartments or small houses, as they occupy minimal spaces. Its shape and curves are aesthetically very pleasing and makes the space more attractive.

Make sure the steps are carefully distributed, because they are small in size and can be difficult to climb if not made perfectly. 

Escalera de Cristal con Herrajes y Pasamanos de Acero inoxidable, INGENIERIA Y DISEÑO EN CRISTAL, S.A. DE C.V. INGENIERIA Y DISEÑO EN CRISTAL, S.A. DE C.V. Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Glass Transparent
The stainless steel stairs with glazing are beautiful and elegant. Because of this, its cost is higher. However, the effort is certainly worth it, since this type of steel is highly resistant and its neutral color with transparent steps reinforce lightness and delicacy, combining very well in any environment.

In general, the staircase chosen should harmonize with the decorative style of the whole house, since it is an indispensable part in dwellings with two or more levels.

Outdoor stairs

RESIDENCIA LOPEZ, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Outdoor stairs should be practical, simple and made of highly weather-resistant materials. The stairs pictured here is made of iron and uses the popular spiral design, since it is a design that allows to be used in smaller spaces without compromising too much space. 

If it is a service staircase, you do not need to choose a very extravagant design, since with simplicity, the stairs will go unnoticed. This type of stairs should receive continuous maintenance so that its structure is always well preserved throughout use. 

Casa GL53, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Mediterranean style corridor, hallway and stairs
If your exterior staircase is an important part of your facade, you can opt for wrought iron structures because their irregular and organic shapes will be perfect for adding value to your home. 

This type of stairs varies from colonial style to classic, with the most common colours being black or white.  It is also possible to choose other tones according to your preference, being indispensable, it should be repainted at least once a year to keep it well preserved.


Multipurpose staircase

Objet élevé, Studio Mieke Meijer Studio Mieke Meijer Industrial style corridor, hallway and stairs
If you thought that the stairs were only to transit between the floors of the house, you made a mistake. Under each staircase there will always be small spaces that can be used to organize the home. 

They are places that can be used to store decorative objects or even be occupied by a small home office. All this will make your home more functional and organized according to your needs.

Фантазия, he.d group he.d group Industrial style corridor, hallway and stairs Wood Beige
Shelves under the stairs are very useful, since they take advantage of this space that, in other situations, would be forgotten. It is possible to opt for open shelves or with doors, taking into account that when leaving it open, you must be more careful to organize the objects so that it looks tidy because it will always be visible and be part of the decoration.

Several styles of stairs

Departamento HG, Hansi Arquitectura Hansi Arquitectura Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
The style of your staircase should reflect the style of your home. That is, it should not de-contextualize with the local environment. If the style of your home is industrial, for example, you can choose a steel staircase painted black with linear handrails. 

If the style of the home is classic, you can choose a wooden staircase in natural or painted white. However, if the style is minimalist, glass and stainless steel will be the best option, as this design will guarantee transparency and visual lightness.

B + H 45 , HPONCE ARQUITECTOS HPONCE ARQUITECTOS Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
If the style you are looking for in your home is young and dynamic, you can choose short steel stairs that fit the wall, lining the steps with laminate or vinyl. The wall where the stairs is located may be coated with wallpaper with bold patterns and intense colours. 

Another interesting option is to apply bright colours and add patterned tiles. With this type of decoration, the space of your staircase will no longer be dull and will have much more life!

Collective lighting for stairs

CASA PATIO, Narda Davila arquitectura Narda Davila arquitectura Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Wood Wood effect
Lighting the stairs is a good decorative option. For this design, it is interesting to use distributed lights near each step or on the walls. This type of lighting is as decorative as it is functional, as it marks the traffic on the steps at dusk. For this choice, the ideal is to use small lights with indirect lighting which go almost unnoticed.

House V Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
House V

The lighting on each step at night reinforces space and elegance, creating sophistication in the environment. This is a good option if your stairs are visible from many points of your home.

The best professionals specialized in stairs

CASA AR, Lucio Muniain et al Lucio Muniain et al Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
In order to decide which is the perfect choice of stairs for your house, you must know the measures of the space where they will be installed. To choose the best design, simply analyze the decorative design of your home and use of the ideas here that inspire you. 

For more inspiration, have a look at 20 small gardens under the stairs.

Which staircase design do you like best? Please share with us in the comments section below. 


