13 ideas to pick the right staircase for your home

Staircases should be designed to communicate different levels of spaces in a dwelling. Although their functional characteristics are the same, it is possible to distinguish different styles of stairs by the design and type of material used in their manufacture.

There is a wide variety of options to be chosen, but which one will be the best for the needs and decorative style of your home? Choosing the staircase well is fundamental, since this structure will be able to add value even to the property and even offer perfect solutions for the organisation and optimisation of spaces. Below, we have a complete guide with projects from our professionals, where you will be able to observe different styles of staircases, their characteristics and, thus know which is the best option for your house. Follow us and check it out!