7 important details to keep in mind when buying a home

In India, it’s everyone’s dream to own a home. Nowadays, with the availability of home loans, there’s a rise in home purchases as most people prefer to pay an instalment towards their housing loan instead of incurring rental expenses every month. In addition, living in your own home gives you the freedom to include features that a landlord may not be willing to incorporate just for you. With home prices being quite high, not everyone can afford a large home. However, if you are lucky to have your own house, it doesn’t matter if it is big or small. When you buy a small home, look out for these 7 elements as they will make you much happier with what you buy.
Sliding door systems are a life-saver in a small house. They can be used for room doors, especially in bedrooms, where they are a functional feature that save space. Kitchen cabinets can also benefit from sliding doors.
You need less room in your house than you think. If you don’t have the space for a separate study area, you can make the living room a multi-functional area. If necessary, add a sleek wall to divide the area, like in this image.
See 6 pictures of room dividers for Indian homes to get more ideas on how to partition spaces.
The laundry process includes washing, drying, storing dirty clothes before they are washed and a basket for clean clothes before they are folded, ironed and put away in the closet. You may think that you need a large house to have a separate laundry area to accommodate all this, but it isn’t true. A small but functional laundry section can be created even in a tiny home. No one wants to have their laundry hanging to dry in the middle of the living room or to huddle up on the bed to iron. One of the first things you should do when you buy a home is to design a separate area for the laundry. Believe it or not, it will improve your quality of life considerably.
If you want to decorate your kitchen to make it nice, but think that it is too small, don’t worry! The solution is an L-shaped design.
The kitchen is an important area in the house as it is used the most. It needs to be functional so that you can move around freely and quickly find what you are looking for. One way to achieve this is by separating cabinets and drawers. Adding convenient compartments within drawers is another great idea.
The dining area tends to occupy a lot of space in a home. However, you can consider using folding tables or practical solutions such as this high, wall-supported, bench-style dining table to save space.
One of the things you can do to save space in your home is to make use of the space outside your entry door. Get the help of an interior designer to add stylish elements to the front façade by placing beautiful benches for seating or a barbecue area, like in this example.