A beautiful and well planned home in Kerala

Justwords Justwords
homify Modern style bedroom
With 2.5 acres of land to work on, the design team at SMStudio had plenty of scope to weave their magic! The design and décor of Heera Bluewater in Trivandrum, Kerala, has been inspired by traditional Meditarranean architecture but with a contemporary take! Large windows are a key feature of this unique residence, not only to let in natural light but also to facilitate views of the gorgeous scenery around. Working with a focus on linearity, a division of space into public and private areas, and modern technology like automated lighting controls and an integrated security system, the architects have created a beautiful residence! Let’s take a look!

​Layout

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

The floor plan shows the division of spaces. The shape of the rooms adheres to the external structure of the house.

​Entrance

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

The entrance has a welcoming look with an elegantly panelled wooden door that gels harmoniously with the textures of the wall and floor.

​Living room

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

The living room is spacious and trendy with a beautiful patterned ceiling, twinkling spotlights and cool, elegant whites and greys accented with dark cushions and a striking carpet. The huge windows ensure a sufficiency of light and air.

​Living room

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

The dark wooden doors and light wooden panels next to the windows add warmth to the area.

​Living room

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

The grooved wooden ceiling panel runs along the length of the room to include the home theatre, while the grill partition segregates it unobtrusively.

​Living room

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

The horsehead atop the minimalist centre table makes a dramatic statement!


​Dining area

homify Modern dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

The home theatre look cosy while the dining area is sleek and functional with a monochromatic theme and wooden detailing.

​Washbasin

homify Modern dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Matching the plush purple sofa, the purple accents of the washbasin have a vibrant effect.

​Kitchen

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

The combination of sleek white and rich brown is perfect for a classy minimalist kitchen with state-of-the-art appliances!

​Bedroom

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

The white and brown colour palette continues to the bedroom, which looks pretty and cosy.

​Bedroom

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Different textures in a neutral colour palette is a lovely idea! Storage space has been efficiently designed.

​Bathroom 1

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

The linear furniture and fittings look sleek and trendy.

​Children’s bedroom

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

The children’s bedroom is full of life and colour! The use of mirrors heightens a sense of space.

​Children’s bedroom

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

We love the interesting shape of the bed and use of bright colours!

​Bedroom

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

The gorgeous floral wallpaper highlights the pristine white and rich brown tones of this bedroom, with big mirrors enhancing its spaciousness.

​Bedroom

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Draw back the curtains for a breath-taking view of the greenery outside!

​Bedroom

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

The television unit is practical and elegant.

​-

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Note the variety of woodwork used in this elegant abode!

​Bathroom 2

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Innovative, trendy design is a key element in the second bathroom!

​Bathroom 3

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

The third bathroom embodies a rustic appeal teamed with trendy fittings.

For more design ideas, take a look at -A spacious and luxurious Jodhpur residence

खूबसूरत फर्नीचर के विचार और डिजाइन - बढ़ई से निजीकरण करवाईये


