A beautiful and well planned home in Kerala

With 2.5 acres of land to work on, the design team at SMStudio had plenty of scope to weave their magic! The design and décor of Heera Bluewater in Trivandrum, Kerala, has been inspired by traditional Meditarranean architecture but with a contemporary take! Large windows are a key feature of this unique residence, not only to let in natural light but also to facilitate views of the gorgeous scenery around. Working with a focus on linearity, a division of space into public and private areas, and modern technology like automated lighting controls and an integrated security system, the architects have created a beautiful residence! Let’s take a look!