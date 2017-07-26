A beautiful and well planned home in Kerala

With 2.5 acres of land to work on, the design team at SMStudio had plenty of scope to weave their magic! The design and décor of Heera Bluewater in Trivandrum, Kerala, has been inspired by traditional Meditarranean architecture but with a contemporary take! Large windows are a key feature of this unique residence, not only to let in natural light but also to facilitate views of the gorgeous scenery around. Working with a focus on linearity, a division of space into public and private areas, and modern technology like automated lighting controls and an integrated security system, the architects have created a beautiful residence! Let’s take a look!
The floor plan shows the division of spaces. The shape of the rooms adheres to the external structure of the house.
The entrance has a welcoming look with an elegantly panelled wooden door that gels harmoniously with the textures of the wall and floor.
The living room is spacious and trendy with a beautiful patterned ceiling, twinkling spotlights and cool, elegant whites and greys accented with dark cushions and a striking carpet. The huge windows ensure a sufficiency of light and air.
The dark wooden doors and light wooden panels next to the windows add warmth to the area.
The grooved wooden ceiling panel runs along the length of the room to include the home theatre, while the grill partition segregates it unobtrusively.
The horsehead atop the minimalist centre table makes a dramatic statement!
The home theatre look cosy while the dining area is sleek and functional with a monochromatic theme and wooden detailing.
Matching the plush purple sofa, the purple accents of the washbasin have a vibrant effect.
The combination of sleek white and rich brown is perfect for a classy minimalist kitchen with state-of-the-art appliances!
The white and brown colour palette continues to the bedroom, which looks pretty and cosy.
Different textures in a neutral colour palette is a lovely idea! Storage space has been efficiently designed.
The children’s bedroom is full of life and colour! The use of mirrors heightens a sense of space.
We love the interesting shape of the bed and use of bright colours!
The gorgeous floral wallpaper highlights the pristine white and rich brown tones of this bedroom, with big mirrors enhancing its spaciousness.
The third bathroom embodies a rustic appeal teamed with trendy fittings.
