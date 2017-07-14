A splendid and grand house in New Delhi

Renovating a decades-old imposing duplex to give it an entirely new look while retaining its aura of grandeur is a sizeable task! The team of professionals at Studio An-V-Thot Architects Pvt. Ltd. undertook the project in New Delhi with enthusiasm and with careful renovation that involved taking down unnecessary walls and merging spaces within the old structure, they converted the old building to a vision of modern magnificence! Let’s take a tour of this luxurious abode!