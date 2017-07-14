Your browser is out-of-date.

A splendid and grand house in New Delhi

Justwords Justwords
Pores 34, Studio An-V-Thot Architects Pvt. Ltd. Studio An-V-Thot Architects Pvt. Ltd. Modern living room
Renovating a decades-old imposing duplex to give it an entirely new look while retaining its aura of grandeur is a sizeable task! The team of professionals at Studio An-V-Thot Architects Pvt. Ltd. undertook the project in New Delhi with enthusiasm and with careful renovation that involved taking down unnecessary walls and merging spaces within the old structure, they converted the old building to a vision of modern magnificence! Let’s take a tour of this luxurious abode!

​Lobby

Lobby Studio An-V-Thot Architects Pvt. Ltd. Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Entering the house, we see an impressive white jaali wall enhancing the impressiveness of the double-height lobby.

​Lobby

Lobby Close-up Studio An-V-Thot Architects Pvt. Ltd. Modern living room
Unique furniture and accessories!

​Jaali

Jali Studio An-V-Thot Architects Pvt. Ltd. Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
The beautiful jaali partition is an ingenious way of connecting the two levels of the house.

​Lounge

Lounge Studio An-V-Thot Architects Pvt. Ltd. Modern living room
The lounge offers a cosy, relaxed ambience with comfortable grey sofas and cushions, trendy centre tables, a vibrant rug and accessories, and a rough stone floor.

​Lounge

Lounge Studio An-V-Thot Architects Pvt. Ltd. Modern living room
This lovely view of the courtyard is a decided bonus!

​Lobby and lounge

Lobby + Lounge Studio An-V-Thot Architects Pvt. Ltd. Modern living room
The double-height lobby flows seamlessly into the lounge with a difference in flooring.


​Lounge

Living Room Close-up Studio An-V-Thot Architects Pvt. Ltd. Modern living room
This unique work of art on the wall is a splendid contemporary touch.

​Formal living room

Formal Living Room Studio An-V-Thot Architects Pvt. Ltd. Modern living room
The formal living room is a breath-taking ensemble of rich wood, dark leather, beautiful backlighting and an elegant false ceiling.

​Living room

Living Room Close-up Studio An-V-Thot Architects Pvt. Ltd. Modern living room
What a gorgeous idea for lighting!

​Living room

Formal Living Room Studio An-V-Thot Architects Pvt. Ltd. Modern living room
Plants adds a refreshing green note to the décor.

​Kitchen

Kitchen Studio An-V-Thot Architects Pvt. Ltd. Modern kitchen
The state-of-the-art kitchen has an exquisite blue kitchen island and matching lacquered blue glass backsplashes that create a striking contrast to the light and dark grey colour palette.

​Dining area

Dining Area Studio An-V-Thot Architects Pvt. Ltd. Modern dining room
The classy dining area has a 10-seater table with 6 blue leather chairs. The table is a masterpiece of laser-cut corian and an extended glass top, and the trendy lamps complete the picture.

Dining area

Dining Area Studio An-V-Thot Architects Pvt. Ltd. Modern dining room
The design of the table matches the ceiling panel above!

​Dining area

Dining Area Studio An-V-Thot Architects Pvt. Ltd. Modern dining room
Break the monotony of chairs with a comfortable leather bench!

​Dining area

Dining Area Studio An-V-Thot Architects Pvt. Ltd. Modern dining room
The laser-cut design is repeated on the inside of the dining table.

​Dining area

Dining Area Studio An-V-Thot Architects Pvt. Ltd. Modern dining room
The futuristic look of the cupboard, mirror and accessories complements the dining area.

​Bedroom 1

Bedroom-1 Studio An-V-Thot Architects Pvt. Ltd. Modern style bedroom
The warm colours of this luxurious space are enhanced by rich, vibrant accents to create an enviable bedroom!

​Walk-in closet

Walk-in-closet Studio An-V-Thot Architects Pvt. Ltd. Modern dressing room Door,Wood,Lighting,Interior design,Flooring,Floor,Hardwood,Hall,Real estate,Tints and shades
The walk-in closet looks grand and has practical storage.

​Washroom

Washroom Studio An-V-Thot Architects Pvt. Ltd. Modern bathroom
What a grand washroom with an eye-catching mirror!

​Bedroom 1

Bedroom-1 Studio An-V-Thot Architects Pvt. Ltd. Modern style bedroom
The accessories and furniture are unique and trendy.

​Courtyard

Courtyard Studio An-V-Thot Architects Pvt. Ltd. Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
An elegant courtyard for enjoying a foot massage in the yellow recliner!

​Double-height space

Double Height Space Studio An-V-Thot Architects Pvt. Ltd. Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
The laser-cut back-lit panel and rectangular chandelier look spectacular from the upper floor!

​Bedroom 2

Bedroom-2 Studio An-V-Thot Architects Pvt. Ltd. Modern style bedroom
A self-sufficient bedroom!

​Bedroom 2

Bedroom-2 Studio An-V-Thot Architects Pvt. Ltd. Modern style bedroom
What a trendy space-saving idea!

​Bedroom 2

Bedroom-2 Studio An-V-Thot Architects Pvt. Ltd. Modern style bedroom
Padded comfort for relaxation!

​Washroom

Washroom Studio An-V-Thot Architects Pvt. Ltd. Modern bathroom
This modern bathroom is a contemporary beauty.

​Bedroom 3

Bedroom-3 Studio An-V-Thot Architects Pvt. Ltd. Modern style bedroom
The third bedroom is a beautiful example of simple luxury.

​Bedroom 3 study

Bedroom-3 Study Studio An-V-Thot Architects Pvt. Ltd. Modern style bedroom
This is one nifty study nook!

Studio An-V-Thot Architects Pvt. Ltd. have fashioned a gorgeous modern home within an old structure.

For more design ideas, take a look at - A large and colourful family home in Mumbai

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


