A beautiful and furnished home in Ghaziabad

Dream homes are not built in a fortnight. Apart from planning, one requires a plethora of design ideas to try in their houses. Here, we have got you design inspirations from the interiors label, Dzine Route, based in Ghaziabad. Start making your notes now, we say!
Check out how a right dose of geometric and floral designs and a modern light setting (don’t miss the strip of light on the floor) makes an impact. The monochrome colour palette and well-designed cabinets make this kitchen stand out.
Impress your guests with a royal entrance. A white long foyer table is an ideal pick, with golden decorative items. We like how this oversized golden-framed mirror is placed here for maximum impact. A small bowl and tiny trunk to place your keys and a vase with fresh flowers complete the look of this setting.
This marble curio cabinet works both as a partition wall and a decorative profile. The selective showpieces placed here, like the many Buddha pieces, candle stands, and handicraft items add a sense of calm to it, while the tree-style strokes on the marble gives an artistic touch.
From the velvet L-shaped sofa set, wine-coloured lounge chairs and contrasting, embroidered cushions to the classic walls and stately chandelier, what’s not to love about this living room?
Everything about this setting—the stone wall, classy fountain panels with lights, maroon corner wall covering with golden motifs and the dreamy satiny staircase and textured centre wall—will throw a lasting impression on your mind.
There are some things that never go out of style, like this classic, countryside-inspired dining set in high quality wood.
The sandy and cloudy shades of this master room are prominent, but there’s more to it. The faux fur carpet which looks like snowflakes, the stunning geometric hanging lamp, perfectly pleated curtains, cream wallpaper and wooden flooring makes it a dream space.
This ash grey-coloured wardrobe space is a striking one. The chest of drawers, mirror and metallic fittings make it even more attractive.
Here’s how you can play with bright colours and wallpapers for the kid’s room, without making it look too childish. The Italian floorings and designer study table add more brownie points for sure.
Spend your evenings or party all night, this dream setting will offer instant rejuvenation to all stressed minds! The shades of white, blue and green have been blended well here. Get some fresh air with a backdrop of fountains—what else can one ask for?
For that ultimate family bonding, dine in this al fresco setting that promises of a gorgeous sky views as bonus. Here is where you’ll end up having those unforgettable conversations!
