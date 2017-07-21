Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A beautiful and furnished home in Ghaziabad

Justwords Justwords
homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Loading admin actions …

Dream homes are not built in a fortnight. Apart from planning, one requires a plethora of design ideas to try in their houses. Here, we have got you design inspirations from the interiors label, Dzine Route, based in Ghaziabad. Start making your notes now, we say!

​A splendid kitchen space

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Check out how a right dose of geometric and floral designs and a modern light setting (don’t miss the strip of light on the floor) makes an impact. The monochrome colour palette and well-designed cabinets make this kitchen stand out.

​A grand entry

homify ArtworkOther artistic objects
homify

homify
homify
homify

Impress your guests with a royal entrance. A white long foyer table is an ideal pick, with golden decorative items. We like how this oversized golden-framed mirror is placed here for maximum impact. A small bowl and tiny trunk to place your keys and a vase with fresh flowers complete the look of this setting.

​A serene setting

homify Living roomAccessories & decoration
homify

homify
homify
homify

This marble curio cabinet works both as a partition wall and a decorative profile. The selective showpieces placed here, like the many Buddha pieces, candle stands, and handicraft items add a sense of calm to it, while the tree-style strokes on the marble gives an artistic touch.

​A regal charm

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

From the velvet L-shaped sofa set, wine-coloured lounge chairs and contrasting, embroidered cushions to the classic walls and stately chandelier, what’s not to love about this living room?

​The luxurious space

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

Everything about this setting—the stone wall, classy fountain panels with lights, maroon corner wall covering with golden motifs and the dreamy satiny staircase and textured centre wall—will throw a lasting impression on your mind.

​For a classic touch

homify Dining roomTables
homify

homify
homify
homify

There are some things that never go out of style, like this classic, countryside-inspired dining set in high quality wood.


​The majestic room

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

The sandy and cloudy shades of this master room are prominent, but there’s more to it. The faux fur carpet which looks like snowflakes, the stunning geometric hanging lamp, perfectly pleated curtains, cream wallpaper and wooden flooring makes it a dream space.

​Shades of grey

homify Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers
homify

homify
homify
homify

This ash grey-coloured wardrobe space is a striking one. The chest of drawers, mirror and metallic fittings make it even more attractive.

​Brighten up the mood!

homify Modern nursery/kids room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Here’s how you can play with bright colours and wallpapers for the kid’s room, without making it look too childish. The Italian floorings and designer study table add more brownie points for sure.

​Turquoise Dreams

homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

Spend your evenings or party all night, this dream setting will offer instant rejuvenation to all stressed minds! The shades of white, blue and green have been blended well here. Get some fresh air with a backdrop of fountains—what else can one ask for?

​An outdoor party!

homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

For that ultimate family bonding, dine in this al fresco setting that promises of a gorgeous sky views as bonus. Here is where you’ll end up having those unforgettable conversations!

For more design ideas, take a look at - A beautiful and luxurious home in Surat

रसोईघर को उन्मुक्त और सुन्दर बनाने के 15 आकर्षक तरीके
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks