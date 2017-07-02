6 cupboard designs your carpenter can build

The importance of cupboards is undeniable when it comes to home storage. Additionally, bearing in mind the need to conserve space, especially in apartments, it’s essential to design cupboards suitable for small or narrow spaces. When you need more storage in an apartment and are looking for solutions, get inspiration from these 6 designs that any skilled Indian carpenter can make for you. If there are several items to be stored, such as clothes, accessories and valuables, the cupboard can be designed with a mix of drawers in varied sizes, open or closed shelves, a door unit or any other style of storage that meets the user’s requirements. For example, in a narrow area, a sliding system that conserves floor space is a rational choice. Open shelves are another option as they do away with the need to open doors in a congested space. View these 6 cupboards to choose a model that is perfect for your home.
Whether it’s a sliding door or a classic-style wardrobe, don’t ignore its relationship with the rest of the bedroom, including the lighting and décor details. Some small interior-design tricks can elevate the style of the wardrobe. This simple design has a combination of shelves and drawers in varied sizes as per the user’s requirements. However, doors for every unit, large or small, keeps the room looking neat and uncluttered. A similar cupboard that is custom designed for your needs will not only look modern and stylish, but will also make it easier to keep a small space looking less cramped.
A marvellous wardrobe design like the one in this image can help to create a modern and stylish bedroom. Firstly, it saves floor space in a small and cramped bedroom as it is built in the recess and brings in a sense of uniformity. Secondly, having two cupboards is useful as it presents additional storage space. This design will suit the needs of almost every home, and storage will no longer be a problem.
This wardrobe presents an elegant and contemporary look to the room and is an alternative for adding interest to your storage space. Designed with a sliding door, which is useful for saving space, you can store your clothes and belongings while adding to the aesthetics and beauty of your bedroom. You can create similar wardrobes in varied sizes in other areas of your home to provide functional storage that is visually appealing.
An exquisite model that lets you store your clothes and belongings, this wardrobe is designed within a recessed wall. The simplicity of the design hides ample storage behind the wardrobe surface. The use of white adds to the elegance and modernity, bringing a minimalist touch to the bedroom. This is another design that can be easily recreated by a carpenter.
In a bedroom, clothes and accessories can look messy even when you have shelves and drawers, so it’s advisable to have wardrobe doors. You can find models, like this one, which are easy on the eye. It’s aesthetically pleasing and functional. You can also use transparent or opaque glass covers. Alternatively, you can find a glass door that completely hides away your clothes.
This kitchen combines the elegance of white with contrasting elements that add to its beauty. It’s extremely stylish and has an island counter that can be used for multiple purposes, including dining. You can design your kitchen cupboards based on your regular storage needs. While the white surface gives the kitchen a sophisticated and spacious feel, it holds intelligent storage systems within. Stylish lighting elements, functionality and aesthetics come together beautifully in this design.
See 6 decorative wardrobe ideas for some more creative inspiration.