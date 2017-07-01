A beautiful and well planned home in Surat

For today’s home tour, we take you to Surat known as much for its textiles as its diamond polishing. Designed by SPACCE Interiors, this house is all about urban elegance as well as its beautiful earthy tones. Come let us take a look.
From the exteriors, one can say that the inhabitants like everything that’s understated, without any frills. But, if you notice closely, you’ll come to know that there is a lot going on here as well—from the block tiles to the attractive roof.
When you enter the space, you realise the things that are doing the trick for you. Whether it’s the wicker sofa set which has colour-block furnishings, the warm tones of the wooden panels or the beige tiles that resemble the sands; everything complements well with the overall theme.
Who says you have to use shiny and over-the-top décor accessories to make your abode stand out? Here’s how you can play with textures. We love how the wooden pieces have a similar finish, the blocks merging well with it, and the overall light hues of the sofa and floorings complementing them perfectly. The oversize mirror with the basin and the wall clock shows how shapes can make an impact as well.
Here’s another example on how you can play with textures with the square and vertical lines of the tiles in the background, and the horizontal strokes on the wooden board.
We adore the way the lighting has been used on the ceiling profile which seems dim but can be noticed easily. These are subtle ways to create impressive design elements, don’t you think?
It might look easy to nail this look, but believe us, it isn’t. Goes out to show, the designer has paid attention to minute details and kept things minimal and artistic, like the hand-woven backrest of the chairs.
Shades of golden, yellow and orange are the focal points of this room seen through the ceiling and the walls. The lightings add to the theme, and the tiles add a contrasting touch to the room.
The grandeur of this space will allure you and calm your senses with its simple yet impressive room décor. We loved the painting in the centre, though!
It’s easy to overdo a space, right? But, here, the designer has seemed to resist that feeling by sticking with the rule: less is more!
This space is a winner in itself with its vertical and horizontal lines shining through, and the wall art and lounge chair depicting a regal charm.
This terrace space is an ideal place to just sit, relax, daydream, have a cup of coffee and reminisce the best moments of the day.
