9 pictures of living rooms you need to see before designing yours!

homify Modern living room
Living room in the house is the place where we spend most of our time with family or friends. In fact, it is in the living room only that we host our guests. Therefore it is needless to say that this room should be taken special care of while decorating and maintaining. The décor of the living room should not only be pleasing to the eyes, but should be comfortable at the same time. 

Mentioned below find such 9 ideas for living room décor, for you to be inspired.

1. Concentrate on wall decorations

Gaia, Canan Delevi Canan Delevi Classic style living room
You might have no idea as how innovative and creative wall decorations can enhance the beauty of a room without investing great amounts of money, time and efforts. Take a look at the wall décor of this living room and see how it has changed the look of the room. Modern shelving systems come in modular styles and the patterns can be changed from time to time to create a new and different look. Niche areas can be created in the room with this arrangement. In fact, with the right kind of lighting, a peaceful ambience can be created in the living room.

2. Contrasting opposite colors

C.A.ŞEKERCİ ALSANCAK EVİ, As Tasarım - Mimarlık As Tasarım - Mimarlık Modern dining room
Contrasting colors and shades are always successful in making great impacts for interior décor. The colors should be chosen in a manner so that they don’t hamper with the peace of the space. The contrasting shades should be used in harmonious patterns. Check the décor of this room and you will be simply mesmerized. The main attraction of the room is the carpet that covers the center of the room in grey, black and white shades. The sofa, couch and recliner are in absolute white shade with cushions in contrasting dark shades. Other décor items are either in white or other dark shades.

You can hire a designer to attain the look that you desire.

3.Impression of open lounges

EVRIM & GUNAY ASLAN EVI, Mimoza Mimarlık Mimoza Mimarlık Eclectic style living room
In many homes now, the living room is joined with the kitchen and the dining space. You can follow the exact image given here if you have combination of living room, dining space and kitchen. Right from the sofa, stool design, table, countertop, lighting – everything about this space is just perfect. The colors used in the space are also in perfect sync with one another – in some spaces they are matching and in other spaces they are in contrast with one another. On the whole, the effects are excellent and the space looks fabulous.

4. Splendid, picture-perfect halls

homify Modern living room
You must have seen large and splendid living rooms in movies and wished that you could have a living room like that. This particular living room is not very large, but it is magnificently done. Some elements that make the décor of the room special include stylish hunts, medium glass table, elaborate designs and curly frames on walls. The sofa set with two stylish, comfortable chairs can be used for seating purpose. The lavish chandelier adds to the glamour quotient in the room. The wall and the curtains are done in powder blue shades. The large glass windows that reach the floor have stylish décor on them as well.

5. Extremely bright and spacious hall

homify Country style living room
Take a look at this large hall and the serene décor of the place. Your eyes will have a cooling effect the moment you take a look at the interior décor of the place. Based on a saloon model, the living room has spaciousness, flair and elegance that you have been looking for in your living area. There is a large center table right in the middle of the room in bright white color. White and light blue are the dominant colors used in the room. The ceiling has LED strips for uniform lighting. The carpet on the wooden floor enhances the appeal and the warmth of the place. The living room has many elements but does not look messy due to their strategic placements.

6. Vintage designs

Avantgarde Boutique, Sonmez Mobilya Avantgarde Boutique Modoko Sonmez Mobilya Avantgarde Boutique Modoko Classic style living room
When your house has a traditional setup, vintage designs look awesome in the living room. Various kinds of vintage furniture, lighting systems, chandeliers, paintings and other décor items are available in stores that deal with vintage and antique items. Usually the colors of the walls and floors should also match with the furniture, painting and other décor items for the perfect vintage appeal. Hall decoration with such items can take the room décor to a new dimension.


7. Tones of light purple in the living room

homify Modern living room
Using the right colors and shades is important for making peaceful living room ambience. And for this purpose, there is no better option than using tones of light purple. Wallpapers and furniture covers can be chosen in light purple shades. In fact, such light shades help in creating a sense of spaciousness in the area successfully. Other furniture and décor items can be in the same color patterns or in contrasting shades.

8. Halls that are spacious

CCT 101 Project in Beylikduzu, CCT INVESTMENTS CCT INVESTMENTS Modern living room
There are many homes in which the living room or hall is spacious and large. In such places, usually the dining room is integrated with the living room. Many elements can be placed together in the room and still make it look spacious and peaceful. The center table set should be functional as well as decorative at the same time. The sofa should be facing the TV and the dining area should be concentrated towards the corner of the space so that no space is wasted in the room. The stylish rug placed on the floor adds dimension to the décor of the hall.

9. Plain hall design and décor

Oturma odası, Dmd Design Dmd Design Modern living room
In order to design and decorate your hall, you don’t need to rack your brains so much. A simple but elegant design and décor will do wonders for the space too. Just invest in the right kinds of furniture and décor items and you are done.

Also checkout 5 ideas to arrange your living room here.

An elegant and warm 3bhk apartment in Bangalore
Do you have more ideas to make a small living room look spacious and beautiful? We are waiting to hear from you.


