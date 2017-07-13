A fascinating blend of modern and traditional décor in a house in Panipat

Planning a house on a plot of land bordered by buildings on either side requires a fair amount of ingenuity! It becomes necessary to maximise natural light and fresh air without compromising on practicality and décor. Rising to the challenge, professionals Studio An-V-Thot Architects Pvt. Ltd. constructed a lovely family residence that showcases Indian tradition in modern garb. Located in Panipat, Haryana, “The House of Yellow Shadows” is a stylish blend of the “desi” and the contemporary. Let’s have a look at this modern double-storey wonder!
The central lobby is a vision of loveliness with a relaxing neutral décor that teams soft white and natural brown. The slatted wooden panels on either side of the entrance to the living area replicate the design of the armchairs and are nestled in planter beds. The palm trees add a beautiful touch of green while the maroon accents on the cushions and the carpet complete the fashionable traditional look of the décor.
The white and brown colour palette and wooden theme continue into the living room. The sheer curtains and trendy carpet add sophistication while the elegant upholstery contributes to the chicness of this comfortable space.
Viewed from this side, we see that space has been utilised effectively with no compromise on style. The wooden laminate flooring looks traditional and matches the classy upholstery. The decorative ceiling panel is the perfect touch to complete the air of luxury.
We love the dark wood and light railings of the stylish staircase!
The ingenious idea of a slatted landing over the staircase causes a wonderful play of light and shadow! The dining table on a floor of Indian white marble is an elegant glass-topped affair with extremely trendy chairs. The yellow accent wall is a striking way of breaking the monotony of white and brown.
This small courtyard between floors is such a cosy space to relax with a book or a cup of tea!
The slatted border of the courtyard looks stylish and elegant from outside.
What a fascinating geometrical pattern greets us at the entrance to this extraordinary house! The yellow accent wall and green lawn add colour to the white and brown palette, and the roof overhead casts a striking pattern of light and shadow.
The innovative combination of colours, textures and volumes blends harmoniously to create an intriguing façade! The use of panels in the gate is repeated in the slatted design above and there is multiple repetition of the marvellous light and shadow effect
This house meets the brief of showcasing traditional beauty in a modern setting. Studio An-V-Thot Architects Pvt. Ltd. have created a lovely modern décor that proudly displays its Indian roots!
For more inspiring ideas, take a look at this article:A well-designed and beautiful home in Jodhpur