A fascinating blend of modern and traditional décor in a house in Panipat

The innovative combination of colours, textures and volumes blends harmoniously to create an intriguing façade! The use of panels in the gate is repeated in the slatted design above and there is multiple repetition of the marvellous light and shadow effect

This house meets the brief of showcasing traditional beauty in a modern setting. Studio An-V-Thot Architects Pvt. Ltd. have created a lovely modern décor that proudly displays its Indian roots!

For more inspiring ideas, take a look at this article:A well-designed and beautiful home in Jodhpur