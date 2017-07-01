18 ideas for small rooms with TV

Technological advancements are seen in every aspect of life. One simple example in this regard is that of the television. Design wise, televisions have undergone lots of changes over the past few years. Gone are the days of box style television sets, which were large and occupied a considerable amount of space. In fact, special kinds of furniture were made for the television set. Cabinet style arrangements were made where the TV was placed right at the center and books, decorative items, lamps etc were kept on the other shelves.

Currently televisions are sleek and slim with the coming of LCD and LED TVs. These TVs can be hung conveniently on the wall in a proper place. Televisions are usually installed in the living room area or in the bedroom as per the wish of the homeowner. Interior designers and decorators offer some unique and creative ideas for small rooms with excellent TV settings. These small changes can also be part of the home improvement plan.