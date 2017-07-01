Your browser is out-of-date.

18 ideas for small rooms with TV

The Writers Hive
RODRIGO FONSECA | ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES Modern media room
Technological advancements are seen in every aspect of life. One simple example in this regard is that of the television. Design wise, televisions have undergone lots of changes over the past few years. Gone are the days of box style television sets, which were large and occupied a considerable amount of space. In fact, special kinds of furniture were made for the television set. Cabinet style arrangements were made where the TV was placed right at the center and books, decorative items, lamps etc were kept on the other shelves.

Currently televisions are sleek and slim with the coming of LCD and LED TVs. These TVs can be hung conveniently on the wall in a proper place. Televisions are usually installed in the living room area or in the bedroom as per the wish of the homeowner. Interior designers and decorators offer some unique and creative ideas for small rooms with excellent TV settings. These small changes can also be part of the home improvement plan.

1. Creating functional space is the ideal solution

Apartamento Verena, Join Arquitetura e Interiores Modern living room
Join Arquitetura e Interiores

Join Arquitetura e Interiores
Join Arquitetura e Interiores
Join Arquitetura e Interiores

Flat screen televisions come in varying sizes. Installed on the walls, these not only have a practical appeal, but also enhance the decor of the room. For that you have to choose the right place for installing the television on the wall. There can be a piece of furniture right below the place where the TV is installed where other options of entertainment can be kept. The DVD player with the DVDs can be kept there so that you can enjoy your favourite movies, sports, videos and games. The speakers can also be installed by the side of the television or on the furniture piece. Different levels are created in the room with the use of various colours in the items.

2. Dividing spaces tactfully

Wooden Accent , EUGENE MESHCHERUK | architecture & interiors Modern living room
EUGENE MESHCHERUK | architecture & interiors

EUGENE MESHCHERUK | architecture & interiors
EUGENE MESHCHERUK | architecture &amp; interiors
EUGENE MESHCHERUK | architecture & interiors

The speciality of this room décor is the attractive partition wall, which is made of wooden and is designed in a manner so that one can see from this side to that side. Original and light in weight, the framework is asymmetrical and separates the living room from the kitchen and dining room smartly. The television is placed on this side of the partition, facing the sofa. The curtains and the furniture in unison create a space that is unified and warm. Anyone who is working in the dining space or the kitchen does not feel segregated from people in the living room.

3. Furniture piece that integrates your liking

TV Wall Unit Style Within Modern media room
Style Within

TV Wall Unit

Style Within
Style Within
Style Within

Many people have a lovely library and collections of artifacts that they have collected from various places. Install furniture in your room where you can flaunt the books and the decorative items at one place along with the flat television. The TV can be placed right in the centre cabinet, which also has a sliding door. The background and the door of the TV cabinet space should be in complete contrast shade when compared to the other others in the room and the furniture.

TV hidden in wall unit Style Within Modern media room
Style Within

TV hidden in wall unit

Style Within
Style Within
Style Within

4. Integrated and modern settings

Casa Bosque, Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V. Industrial style media room
Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V.

Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V.
Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V.
Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V.

In this kind of design, the television looks completely integrated to the interior settings and décor. The L-shape room is designed in such a manner that the television becomes a focal point in the room. it is true that the room is small, but the placement of the furniture is such that there is still abundant available space. The table is simple and so are the side table and other décor in the room. Gray is the predominant colour in the room, which has been used excellently.

You can hire a designer to attain the look that you desire.


5. When comfort is the ultimate thing

APARTAMENTO CENTRO II, Join Arquitetura e Interiores Rustic style living room
Join Arquitetura e Interiores

Join Arquitetura e Interiores
Join Arquitetura e Interiores
Join Arquitetura e Interiores

Without a comfortable sofa, the television room seems incomplete. If you are a TV buff and spend long hours in front of it, you must have a comfortable couch or sofa. For such rooms, having proper lighting is very important. Natural lighting can be in through the skylight; while for artificial lighting, LED lights are the best option. The walls are painted white and the other décor items impart a rustic look and appearance to the room. A thick and comfortable rug on the floors completes the room décor.

6. Work of art and the television

Living Room Renovation, Orkun Indere Interiors Modern living room
Orkun Indere Interiors

Living Room Renovation

Orkun Indere Interiors
Orkun Indere Interiors
Orkun Indere Interiors

People opine that two items with visual appeal should not be placed in one frame. But, take a look at this room and see how the large flat television co-exists in harmony with the large bright paintings hung right behind the same. Also the wall on which the paintings are hung has wallpaper with grey tones. The mirror table reflects the whole thing, making the room look spacious and bright. A modern and elegant space is created by this setup.

7. Bold design for the television setup

Ausgefallene TV-Wand für ein Geschäftsführer-Büro, TV WALL Designmöbel Multimedia roomFurniture
TV WALL Designmöbel

TV WALL Designmöbel
TV WALL Designmöbel
TV WALL Designmöbel

If you want to make the television space really attractive and visually appealing, try something creative and innovative like this design. Make one wall of a room into dark colour and it should have a bright white detailing in any shape you want. The white detailing will have lights around it so that it looks bright. The television is centrally placed in the design for the best results and effects.

8. Semi-open and extended space in the house

Breakfast in the woods, Masters of Interior Design Modern living room
Masters of Interior Design

Masters of Interior Design
Masters of Interior Design
Masters of Interior Design

This minimalistic design of the living room makes the place look cool. The TV is set in such a manner that one can sit on the couch or the sofa and enjoy one’s favorite movie or serial. Moreover, the placement of the television screen does not hamper the surrounding ambience in the room. The design of the room is long and with proper lighting and furniture placement, abundant space can be created. White, grey and beige are the dominant colors in the room with yellow and green accents.

9. A TV room that can be accessed via sliding doors

Living Room Hampstead Design Hub Industrial style living room
Hampstead Design Hub

Living Room

Hampstead Design Hub
Hampstead Design Hub
Hampstead Design Hub

The TV room in the house can be separated from the rest of the house via sliding glass doors. However, the TV room can have unique décor with traditional elements like a chandelier, furniture with rivets, stone statues, vases, etc. the glass door division is the main attraction in the house. The lamina floor also needs special mention. The mixing of traditional and contemporary elements creates a unique ambience.

10. Chic yet minimalistic

Zona TV Movelvivo Interiores Living roomTV stands & cabinets
Movelvivo Interiores

Zona TV

Movelvivo Interiores
Movelvivo Interiores
Movelvivo Interiores

We have often heard the term ‘less is more’. This TV room décor stands just for that. The walls have vinyl, which helps in establishing contrast with black and white. The zebra printed rug adds special dimension to the room décor. Furniture in obscurity in the room and the curtains and sofa to are in contrast to the same. The elements that are in sync in the room are the coffee table and the television. The room has greenery with presence of plants and cushions that have green lining.

11. The large wall cabinet where the TV will be installed

CASA PV59, RODRIGO FONSECA | ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES Modern media room
RODRIGO FONSECA | ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

RODRIGO FONSECA | ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
RODRIGO FONSECA | ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
RODRIGO FONSECA | ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

On taking a look at this room, the large wooden cabinet on which the TV is installed comes to notice in the very first place. There is furniture in complete white shade towards the front side where DVD player, speakers and other accessories can be kept. In fact decorative items are also placed on the top most shelves and racks of the furniture. The room décor is simple and elegant and imparts a sense of warmth in the room.

12. Sloping roof and stone walls in the living room

Recuperadores Lenha Bodart&Gonay - In Fire (com ventilação incorporada), Biojaq - Comércio e Distribuição de Recuperadores de Calor Lda Modern living room
Biojaq - Comércio e Distribuição de Recuperadores de Calor Lda

Biojaq - Comércio e Distribuição de Recuperadores de Calor Lda
Biojaq—Comércio e Distribuição de Recuperadores de Calor Lda
Biojaq - Comércio e Distribuição de Recuperadores de Calor Lda

This is a unique and innovative way of decorating the living room. All the attention can be diverted to the television with the sloping roof and the stone wall. The lighting in the room also plays an important role in deciding the way the room looks. Other walls in the room are done in grey colour. Furniture in the room consists of an elongated low cabinet, chairs, sofa cum couch, glass centre table, etc. The fireplace adds to the rustic appeal of the interiors in the best manner.

13. A room that is fun and eclectic

Full House Renovation with Crittall Extension, London, HollandGreen Eclectic style living room
HollandGreen

Full House Renovation with Crittall Extension, London

HollandGreen
HollandGreen
HollandGreen

The moment you take a look at this room, the television on the wall will draw your attention along with the accents in bright colors, which are spread all over the room. The minimalistic sofa, the antiques and the accents add a special dimension to the room interiors. All the elements present in the place have a rough and tough appearance and. The room can be best used for enjoying your wild parties.

14. The diminutive but fresh appearance

Apartamento da Maria Rita, INÁ Arquitetura Minimalist media room
INÁ Arquitetura

INÁ Arquitetura
INÁ Arquitetura
INÁ Arquitetura

If your TV room is really small, there could be no better décor that this. Done in complete white, only the flat TV is black in colour in this room. The glass windows enables abundant light into the room and the white colour of the wall, cabinet and the furniture reflects the light and makes the place look bright and lovely. Coloured elements can be added to the space by decorating the cabinet with colourful items and collectables. Flower vase with fresh flowers can also be used for adding colour in the room.

15. Room with a skylight and colourful setup

TV Room Perfect Stays Modern media room
Perfect Stays

TV Room

Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

This room is perfect for people who have a fun soul. Various kinds of colours are used in this room in subtle manner so that they don’t look too stark and bold. The sofa in royal blue colour has cushions in light contrasting shades. The large painting right on the top of the sofa adds colours to the walls. The rug is also colourful. The TV occupies a central place in the cabinet and has many small shelves and racks at the sides where various items are kept.

16. Industrial setup

Cosmo Industrial TV Unit Industasia Living roomTV stands & cabinets
Industasia

Cosmo Industrial TV Unit

Industasia
Industasia
Industasia

When you see this setup, you will feel that you have stepped inside some industry. The modern industrial style is very popular and you can use the same style in the living room for best results. The red brick walls should be left bare and the furniture should be of wood with blacksmith finishes. In this kind of industrial setup, the TV will be the only thing which will be related to technology and this will make all the difference in the décor of the room. The drawers and the rocks surrounding the TV area to enhance the industrial setup manifold times.

17. Comfortable and cosy room with basic elements

Apartamento AL, Haruf Arquitetura + Design Modern media room
Haruf Arquitetura + Design

Haruf Arquitetura + Design
Haruf Arquitetura + Design
Haruf Arquitetura + Design

Check out this extremely simple room, which is designed to perfection. The large sofa looks extremely cozy and comfortable with plush cushions. The television sits right in front of the sofa on the white wall. There are long wooden shelves right on top of the television where décor items can be placed conveniently. On the lower side of the television, is a stylish elongated shape wooden cabinet, which can be used for keeping various things.

18. The complete family room

N14, aaestudio Modern living room
aaestudio

aaestudio
aaestudio
aaestudio

It is true that the living room is the complete family room, where everyone comes together for enjoying a movie or a television serial. This setup is specially made for extremely small apartments and homes. The television screen is integrated to the entertainment centre. The speakers are on the opposite wall and look stylish. The numbers of elements in the room are many along with heavy furniture, but still the place does not look very messy.

Try these designs and décor in the TV room and make the place more vibrant and interesting.

A beautiful and well planned home in Surat
Which of these ideas inspired you? Let us know in the comments below.


