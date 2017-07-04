6 unique ways to use wrought iron in your home

Since its discovery, iron has always fascinated humans and captivated their imaginations. With the advancement of technology, the malleable property of this sturdy metal attracted the creativity of the architects. From industries, iron found its way to make the buildings strong. Slowly it became an indispensable part of our home. Bars, railings, protective grills, gates are few of the common things made of wrought irons.

Later on, the creativity of interior designers gave a diverse dimension to this metal and broadened its use. They elevated the beauty of this metal immensely. It is amazing to see the intricate and delicate designs made from this strong metal. From ornamental detailing to a complete piece of furniture, from kitchen to the garden table, it can fit anywhere with the same elan. If you are looking to use wrought iron in your home, then Homify is here to help you.

Have a look at these unique and unusual ideas; unleash your creativity and make something different from the humble iron.