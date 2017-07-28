10 easy and cheap ideas to keep your home neat and clean

Cleanliness is often sought out for but never fully grasped simply because of the lazy bug. To make matters worse, our schedules are jam packed leaving no room to do so much as to clean your room. When placed with the burden of keeping the entirety of your home spic and span, it's often one crazy ride. But before you let things get out of hand, we've got a few tricks lined up for you.
Nothing does the trick quite like plain old soap and water. Non abrasive soaps leave your bathroom looking squeaky clean so there's no reason to skip out on this.
The perils of white or lighter shades is that they tend to accumulate dust and dirt quickly, resulting in the need to clean them often. With darker shades, this problem doesn't surface as the dirt doesn't show.
Wooden furniture that doesn't entail too much polishing or varnishing is to be befriended if simple living is what you're chasing. It's simple maintenance and keeps your home looking chic and tidy.
Paper towels are the ideal resort if you want to get into those nasty nooks and crannies. They are practical and simple to acquire.
There's more to alcohol than it being the lovely partner to your drinking glass. Incidentally, a stream of alcohol in water can keep the glass surfaces in your house spot free.
Drains have to be constantly disinfected to keep them clean. A great natural disinfectant is alcohol vinegar.
While cleaning out the dinner table soon after a meal is made easy with the refrigerator to dump leftovers, it's well known that from time to time, the odors emanate from it. To deal with this make sure that you clean out your refrigerator diligentally at least twice a month.
Rags and carpets pick up a musty smell from time to time. To deal with this we have soap and detergent to soak them in. Post that, all you need to do is throw them into the microwave, yes microwave, before you dry them.
To break free from the dirt that carpets and rugs pick up, throw them in the washing machine! The upholstery of furniture can be dry cleaned for best results.
Do away with the stench of smelly shoes by sprinkling baking soda in them!
