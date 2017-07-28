Your browser is out-of-date.

10 easy and cheap ideas to keep your home neat and clean

Natasha Kurien Natasha Kurien
째즈 모던 카페트, carpetree carpetree Living roomAccessories & decoration
Cleanliness is often sought out for but never fully grasped simply because of the lazy bug. To make matters worse, our schedules are jam packed leaving no room to do so much as to clean your room. When placed with the burden of keeping the entirety of your home spic and span, it's often one crazy ride. But before you let things get out of hand, we've got a few tricks lined up for you. 

​1. Soap and water

homify Scandinavian style bathroom Wood effect
homify

homify
homify
homify

Nothing does the trick quite like plain old soap and water. Non abrasive soaps leave your bathroom looking squeaky clean so there's no reason to skip out on this. 

​2. Darker shades

風雅韻茶香．新東方印象, Luova 創研俬.集 Luova 創研俬.集 Asian style bathroom
Luova 創研俬.集

Luova 創研俬.集
Luova 創研俬.集
Luova 創研俬.集

The perils of white or lighter shades is that they tend to accumulate dust and dirt quickly, resulting in the need to clean them often. With darker shades, this problem doesn't surface as the dirt doesn't show.

​3. Wooden surfaces

삼나무 친환경 원목 가구, 심서방가구 심서방가구 Living roomSide tables & trays
심서방가구

심서방가구
심서방가구
심서방가구

Wooden furniture that doesn't entail too much polishing or varnishing is to be befriended if simple living is what you're chasing. It's simple maintenance and keeps your home looking chic and tidy.

​4. Wet Paper towels

상가주택 리모델링(미리내하우스) 음식점 인테리어 부분, inark [인아크 건축 설계 디자인] inark [인아크 건축 설계 디자인] Modern bathroom Aluminium/Zinc Black
inark [인아크 건축 설계 디자인]

inark [인아크 건축 설계 디자인]
inark [인아크 건축 설계 디자인]
inark [인아크 건축 설계 디자인]

Paper towels are the ideal resort if you want to get into those nasty nooks and crannies. They are practical and simple to acquire.

​5. Alcohol

homify Minimalist windows & doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

There's more to alcohol than it being the lovely partner to your drinking glass. Incidentally, a stream of alcohol in water can keep the glass surfaces in your house spot free.

​6. Disinfect drains

homify Minimalist bathroom Aluminium/Zinc Metallic/Silver
homify

homify
homify
homify

Drains have to be constantly disinfected to keep them clean. A great natural disinfectant is alcohol vinegar.


​7. Refrigerator woes

Villa rustica, RI-NOVO RI-NOVO KitchenElectronics Wood
RI-NOVO

RI-NOVO
RI-NOVO
RI-NOVO

While cleaning out the dinner table soon after a meal is made easy with the refrigerator to dump leftovers, it's well known that from time to time, the odors emanate from it. To deal with this make sure that you clean out your refrigerator diligentally at least twice a month.

8. Do way with the stench

[홈라떼] 기존 가구 활용해 아늑한 집 꾸미기 , homelatte homelatte Minimalist kitchen
homelatte

homelatte
homelatte
homelatte

Rags and carpets pick up a musty smell from time to time. To deal with this we have soap and detergent to soak them in. Post that, all you need to do is throw them into the microwave, yes microwave, before you dry them.

9. Carpets and Rugs

째즈 모던 카페트, carpetree carpetree Living roomAccessories & decoration
carpetree

carpetree
carpetree
carpetree

To break free from the dirt that carpets and rugs pick up, throw them in the washing machine! The upholstery of furniture can be dry cleaned for best results. 

For more on this, visit the following link

10. Baking Soda

Mobel Oak Shoe Bench Asia Dragon Furniture from London Corridor, hallway & stairs Storage
Asia Dragon Furniture from London

Mobel Oak Shoe Bench

Asia Dragon Furniture from London
Asia Dragon Furniture from London
Asia Dragon Furniture from London

Do away with the stench of smelly shoes by sprinkling baking soda in them! 

For more inspiration, follow this link. 

A studio apartment in Mumbai for young Indians
Leave us any tricks that you have hiding up your sleeves! 


