10 ways to make your kitchen look modern

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
homify Modern kitchen
Making your home look beautiful is not just about decorating the living space or the exterior facade. Rather you also need to pay attention to other rooms of the place like your kitchen. We all spent a lot of time in our kitchen preparing meals every day which makes it important for us to design a kitchen that is fully functional and modern looking at the same time.

If you too are looking for ideas on how to make your kitchen look modern then here are 10 pictures that you can use as a reference.

1. All black fixtures

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Choosing black kitchen fixtures for your home will give you the best looking interiors that you can imagine. This is not only a classic choice when it comes to kitchen cabinetry but is also easy to maintain as it is stain proof.

2. Contrasting colour tones

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Another way to make your kitchen look modern is by opting for contrasting colours. The designer of the this room has used maroon colour for the wall whereas white and brown cabinetry to complement the decor.

3. Wooden fixtures

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Wooden fixtures can also be a great addition to your kitchen especially when you are trying to make it look modern. These fixtures are long lasting and can give your kitchen a natural touch.

4. Steel finish

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you want to build a more professional looking kitchen then opting for steel finish counters and appliances can be a great idea.

5. Wooden counter top

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Adding wooden countertops to your kitchen will give you the durability that you are looking for and will also make the space look beautiful even on a low budget.

6. L-shaped layout

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Layouts of your kitchen cabinets are also an important factor while trying to make the space look modern. One of the best layouts that you can opt for is this L-shaped setting, which also give you a spacious room.


7. In-built appliances

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

We all have numerous kitchen appliances in our house and the best way to display them is by creating an inbuilt cabinet. This is the easiest way to give your space a modern look that to almost instantly.

8. Proper lighting

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Installing designer light fixtures in your kitchen is also a simple alternative while you are trying to make it look beautiful. You can either opt for LED backlights or focus lights for your counters.

9. Laminated finish

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you want a wooden finish in your kitchen but are not looking to spend a lot of money than using these natural looking laminated sheets is an excellent idea.

10. Kitchen island

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

For those of you who have a spacious kitchen, adding a central island similar to this is a must. This will give you enough preparation area and will also make your room look fabulous.

For more designs check out our ideabooks

आकर्षक रसोई विचार जिन्हे अपनाने में कोई मुश्किल न हो
Which one of these kitchens is your favourite?


