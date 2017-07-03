12 beautiful exterior stone facades for your house

Making your exterior facade look beautiful has become easy with the use of stone. These materials are not only great to look at but are also a permanent decorative solution for the main entrance of your house. To give you an idea of the different designs that you can create using stones here are 12 pictures of beautiful exterior facades.
Another great way to give a contrasting look to your house is by opting for concrete and stone exterior. The designer has used stones for one section of the house and has covered the other section with concrete.
If you have a two story house similar to the picture then opting for this square shaped top floor facade is an excellent choice. By situating the facade near the window you will be able to get a amazing looking main entrance.
Another great way to make your exterior facade look fabulous is by creating a surrounding wall like seen in the picture. By covering all three sides of your main entrance and garage you will be able to get a unique looking space.
One of the simplest ways of creating a rustic looking exterior facade is by opting for red bricks. These bricks are easily available and are also cheaper than natural stone making them a great choice.
For those of you who have a beautiful looking garden then creating a similar stonewall can be an excellent idea. This wall can also act as the focal piece for your outdoor space.
One of the best ways to divide two outer areas is by opting for a stone wall. These stone walls can be created out of boulders and is more durable than any other partitioning options available.
One of the best ways to use stone in your exterior facade is by having a contrasting look. For doing so the designer has opted for stones for one half of the house and paint for the other half.
Compound walls are a major part of our exterior facade and to make them look beautiful using natural stone is highly recommended.
If you have an outdoor deck then these natural stone pillars can be a great addition to the space. These pillars can also help you create a false ceiling to keep the area away from direct sunlight.
Combining two elements like bricks and stones can also be a great idea for creating an outdoor facade. The designer of this home has used brick to create the walls and stones to highlight the window pane.
Sandstone is also an ideal material when it comes to creating an outdoor facade. Along with this the designer has also used the same stones to create the compound walls of the house.
By combining two contrasting colour stones like seen in the picture you will be able to get a dual tone exterior. One should always remember to use a darker tone and a lighter tone stone together to get an amazing layout.
