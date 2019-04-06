Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

21 beautiful bedroom design ideas for couples

LEENA JHA HOMIFY LEENA JHA HOMIFY
Apartamento em São Paulo, Danyela Corrêa Arquitetura Danyela Corrêa Arquitetura Modern style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

bedroom holds the honor of being the most special place in any home. Bounded by four walls, it is the room where we all desire to dream. It is the only room of the house that has names attached to it and, above all, a ‘my’ tag hanging before it. Isn’t it? So, we need to be extra cautious when designing the bedroom of a modern home. It has to be comfortable, beautiful, perfect and personal.

Especially when it comes to couples, the bedroom is the comfiest place and the most romantic getaway. As this is where they spend their intimate moments, unwind from a busy day and gain back their mental peace. Hence, for these many reasons and more, it becomes extremely important to select a design that will help you forget the dullness of the outside world and create your own version of a serene ambience. Besides the kind of mood that they create, one has to keep in mind the elements such as style and functionality while designing the interiors. From maintaining a minimalist characteristic with greys and whites to adding a pop of colour with pinks and blues, you can easily design your bedroom according to your beau’s taste and as well as your own. 

There are lots of things to consider when designing a bedroom: size and shape of the room, personal style, color preferences, budget, furnishings, age of the occupant of the room, and many other small details that usually skip from our mind. It is always a better idea to take the help and advice from professionals when planning the rooms design. They are trained for it. Nothing skips from their creative eyes and they will definitely make your job easy.

Today we have complied 21 dreamy bedrooms for you, designed by expert interior designers. We bet that these bedroom designs will inspire you. Once the bedroom is ready, you will stay glued to your personal space even during the extended weekends. Let’s take a trip together and get moved!

1. Comfy bed with extra comfortable headboard, incredible wall paper and perfect pastel shade spread all over

Proyecto Almendros, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Modern style bedroom
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

2. Modern and elegant with pendant lights spreading warmth from above

Proyecto Almendros, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Modern style bedroom
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

3. Perfect combination of blue and grey for some intimate romantic moments

Apartamento em São Paulo, Danyela Corrêa Arquitetura Danyela Corrêa Arquitetura Modern style bedroom
Danyela Corrêa Arquitetura

Danyela Corrêa Arquitetura
Danyela Corrêa Arquitetura
Danyela Corrêa Arquitetura

4. A simple room for creative couple deeply in love with life

Quarto Casal, D Lange Interiores D Lange Interiores Modern style bedroom
D Lange Interiores

D Lange Interiores
D Lange Interiores
D Lange Interiores

5. Warm and rustic wooden room in an attic

Casa Pinus, CABRAL Arquitetos CABRAL Arquitetos Rustic style bedroom Wood
CABRAL Arquitetos

CABRAL Arquitetos
CABRAL Arquitetos
CABRAL Arquitetos

6. Sophisticated rooms? Design created by contrasting dark and light shades can be the right choice

homify Modern style bedroom Engineered Wood Beige
homify

homify
homify
homify


7. Looking for bed room designs with understated elegance? Here is a delicate decor fresh and fragrant in floral shades

Casa de Cascais. Interdesign, Interdesign Interiores Interdesign Interiores Modern style bedroom
Interdesign Interiores

Interdesign Interiores
Interdesign Interiores
Interdesign Interiores

8. Interesting wall lamps highlighting the exciting wall paper and cool shades of bed and bedding

Proyecto Almendros, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Modern living room
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

9. Matted wooden headboard standing tall against the lilac wall and two beautiful hanging lamps complementing the contrast of the room

homify Modern style bedroom Engineered Wood Purple/Violet
homify

homify
homify
homify

10. The warmth of wood and the coolness of white; it’s a perfect match

CASA EN PALERMO, ARQUITECTA MORIELLO ARQUITECTA MORIELLO Modern style bedroom
ARQUITECTA MORIELLO

ARQUITECTA MORIELLO
ARQUITECTA MORIELLO
ARQUITECTA MORIELLO

11. Small relaxed bedroom full of elegance and cool vibes

Floratta Jardins, Andréa Galindo Arquitetura e Urbanismo Andréa Galindo Arquitetura e Urbanismo Modern style bedroom
Andréa Galindo Arquitetura e Urbanismo

Andréa Galindo Arquitetura e Urbanismo
Andréa Galindo Arquitetura e Urbanismo
Andréa Galindo Arquitetura e Urbanismo

12. Rustic charm of open brick and wooden wall

Apartamento 120 m² - Chácara Klabin, Raduan Arquitetura e Interiores Raduan Arquitetura e Interiores Modern style bedroom
Raduan Arquitetura e Interiores

Raduan Arquitetura e Interiores
Raduan Arquitetura e Interiores
Raduan Arquitetura e Interiores

13. Leisure space with attached work station for the ones who work hard and rest harder

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

14. Pristine white bedroom with grand chandelier enhancing its beauty

Dormitório no estilo clássico, iost Arquitetura e Interiores iost Arquitetura e Interiores Classic style bedroom
iost Arquitetura e Interiores

iost Arquitetura e Interiores
iost Arquitetura e Interiores
iost Arquitetura e Interiores

15. Comfortable and simple room with lights diffusing through the false ceiling

Apartamento Jardim Icaraí 01, Deise Maturana arquitetura + interiores Deise Maturana arquitetura + interiores Modern style bedroom
Deise Maturana arquitetura + interiores

Deise Maturana arquitetura + interiores
Deise Maturana arquitetura + interiores
Deise Maturana arquitetura + interiores

16. Book lovers room with well planned niches and shelves of wood

APARTAMENTO BC, PKB Arquitetura PKB Arquitetura Modern style bedroom
PKB Arquitetura

PKB Arquitetura
PKB Arquitetura
PKB Arquitetura

17. The twinkling spot lights, crystal chandelier and lights from hanging lamp is creating magic with white and beige decor

B&F | abitarte | suíte do casal | 2016 | Itajaí, Abitarte - Arquitetura e Engenharia Abitarte - Arquitetura e Engenharia Modern style bedroom
Abitarte—Arquitetura e Engenharia

Abitarte - Arquitetura e Engenharia
Abitarte—Arquitetura e Engenharia
Abitarte - Arquitetura e Engenharia

18. Elegant and minimalist; there is some splendor in different hues of grey

IC | abitarte | suíte | 2017 | Florianópolis, Abitarte - Arquitetura e Engenharia Abitarte - Arquitetura e Engenharia Modern style bedroom
Abitarte—Arquitetura e Engenharia

Abitarte - Arquitetura e Engenharia
Abitarte—Arquitetura e Engenharia
Abitarte - Arquitetura e Engenharia

19. Raw and rustic wall and burnt cement floor, the artist hidden within you will love it!

3D Quarto do Casal - Por Patrícia Nobre, Patrícia Nobre - Arquitetura de Interiores Patrícia Nobre - Arquitetura de Interiores Scandinavian style bedroom
Patrícia Nobre—Arquitetura de Interiores

Patrícia Nobre - Arquitetura de Interiores
Patrícia Nobre—Arquitetura de Interiores
Patrícia Nobre - Arquitetura de Interiores

20. Romantic getaway with textured wall, delicate lights and greens peeping through the glass window

Suíte casal, Evelyn Silvestre Arquitetura e Urbanismo Evelyn Silvestre Arquitetura e Urbanismo Modern style bedroom
Evelyn Silvestre Arquitetura e Urbanismo

Evelyn Silvestre Arquitetura e Urbanismo
Evelyn Silvestre Arquitetura e Urbanismo
Evelyn Silvestre Arquitetura e Urbanismo

21. Subtle decor, patterned wallpaper, lights emanating from above and the two yellow lampshades brightening the room

Projeto residencial em condomínio fechado, 360+ arquitetura e interiores 360+ arquitetura e interiores Modern style bedroom
360+ arquitetura e interiores

360+ arquitetura e interiores
360+ arquitetura e interiores
360+ arquitetura e interiores

Inspired but if you are in doubt and concerned about how to decorate your small bedroom, then here is some clue for you: 7 amazing pictures of small but beautiful bedrooms  

Another cool idea—A classy bedroom design with leather paneling, neutral colour palette and soothing lights

Bedroom Interiors Ansa Interiors Minimalist bedroom Beige
Ansa Interiors

Bedroom Interiors

Ansa Interiors
Ansa Interiors
Ansa Interiors

A contemporary bedroom with unusual colour scheme, unique circular shelf and spectacular lighting fixtures

The Circular Courtyard House, S Squared Architects Pvt Ltd. S Squared Architects Pvt Ltd. Tropical style bedroom Engineered Wood Grey boy's bedroom,platformbed,cirular shelf
S Squared Architects Pvt Ltd.

The Circular Courtyard House

S Squared Architects Pvt Ltd.
S Squared Architects Pvt Ltd.
S Squared Architects Pvt Ltd.
Stylish bedroom design ideas from homes in Jaipur
Which dreamy idea of bedrooms inspired you the most? Leave a comment.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks