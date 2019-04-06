21 beautiful bedroom design ideas for couples

A bedroom holds the honor of being the most special place in any home. Bounded by four walls, it is the room where we all desire to dream. It is the only room of the house that has names attached to it and, above all, a ‘my’ tag hanging before it. Isn’t it? So, we need to be extra cautious when designing the bedroom of a modern home. It has to be comfortable, beautiful, perfect and personal.

Especially when it comes to couples, the bedroom is the comfiest place and the most romantic getaway. As this is where they spend their intimate moments, unwind from a busy day and gain back their mental peace. Hence, for these many reasons and more, it becomes extremely important to select a design that will help you forget the dullness of the outside world and create your own version of a serene ambience. Besides the kind of mood that they create, one has to keep in mind the elements such as style and functionality while designing the interiors. From maintaining a minimalist characteristic with greys and whites to adding a pop of colour with pinks and blues, you can easily design your bedroom according to your beau’s taste and as well as your own.

There are lots of things to consider when designing a bedroom: size and shape of the room, personal style, color preferences, budget, furnishings, age of the occupant of the room, and many other small details that usually skip from our mind. It is always a better idea to take the help and advice from professionals when planning the rooms design. They are trained for it. Nothing skips from their creative eyes and they will definitely make your job easy.

Today we have complied 21 dreamy bedrooms for you, designed by expert interior designers. We bet that these bedroom designs will inspire you. Once the bedroom is ready, you will stay glued to your personal space even during the extended weekends. Let’s take a trip together and get moved!