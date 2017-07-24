A beautiful and modest home designed for an Indian family

With this home tour, we’ve got something that’s very close to a similar line of thought. The lucidness of this residence will charm you, and inspire you so much so that you’ll be drawn to the unpretentious things of life. The no-fuss façade of this bungalow (333 square meters) that’s designed by architects at Happy Architecture in Porto Alegre, Brazil, is clearly noticeable, thanks to the warm hues the main structure, and a neatly done outdoor area that is filled with tailored green patches.
A polished home and living space is the ultimate dream of many urban minds, and this house is just that and a little bit more. This house as well as its outdoor area spells a character that’s down-to-earth and at the same time, tasteful and fresh.
Neutral colours like white, black and grey, and a spacious space dominates the living room. With statement furnishings in materials like velvet and faux fur kept in focus, the white couch offers an ultimate comfort with a black armrest tray.
Home plants have been used as accessories that have been placed thoughtfully near the stairs. A black vase and a mirrored pillar further add classy touches to this corner. All in all, every nook has kept simple without any frills but only tasteful picks.
The lobby area has dark-hued velvet chaise lounge chair and dining chairs. The bright grey carpet offers a hint of the décor plan. The monochromatic palette is clearly the focal point of the space with mirrors, glass panels and moderate lighting shining through complete the overall scheme.
The portico is adorned with natural materials and well-kept plants and trimmed grassy patches. The wooden deck and wicker outdoor chairs offer a sophisticated al fresco setting. The basic window panels mixes well with the elegant arrangement.
The warmth of the entire house is clearly seen through the outdoors as well, with wooden decks, steel railings, glass panels, etc. Minimal touches through pebbles between the titled tracks match with the aesthetics of the bungalow.
On the whole, the designer abode is all about modest décor and designs. We liked how the large patio has all sorts of trees and plants that make it the perfect space to spend your evenings. The little garden and dark window panes indicate how warm the interiors would be, and mixes well with the refreshing outdoors as well. We bid our goodbyes, and leave inspired with similar ideas for future.