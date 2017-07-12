A classy and modern residence in New Delhi

Given a free hand to design a beautiful contemporary family residence in New Delhi, the team of architects at Studio An-V-Thot Architects Pvt. Ltd. did full justice to the project, titled Young Wine. As per the brief provided by the clients, the house is a modern beauty with emphasis on neutral colours to enhance the effect of the surrounding greenery. Let’s take the tour!
The floor plan shows us the carefully designed seamless layout of rectangular spaces. Importance is given to storage areas.
The living room demonstrates the clever use of vibrant colours to accentuate the whites and greys required by the client. The unique centre table reposing on the plush carpet is a contemporary work of art that is in line with the linear décor of the residence. It additionally has storage space in the form of pull-out drawers.
The wooden floating shelf in an excellent space-saving idea and teams beautifully with the decorative backlit wooden insert alongside.
The bedroom is a soothing haven of beige and brown, livened up by a splash of orange across the bed. The contemporary cushioned back panel strikes a regal note against the classy wooden furniture, while the asymmetrical side tables lend a cosy note.
The other side of the bedroom shows a continuation of the beige and brown theme, with a yellow cupboard and yellow cushions providing a splash of colour to break the monotony. The lamps provide a lovely traditional touch to the décor.
The first thing that strikes the eye is the pleasing use of lines in the dining and living areas, which flow together seamlessly to enhance a sense of space. The elegant hanging lights in both spaces add to the refined ambience of this lovely house.
The dining table is a trendy combination of a wooden frame with a backlit glass top, teamed with six classy wooden chairs.
Here is another view of the gorgeous living room. The hanging lamps, potted plant and beautiful white furniture come together beautifully to create a sophisticated environment. Sheer curtains have been used to allow natural light within as well as to facilitate a view of the greenery outside.
The cabinets in the dining area are sleek, white and minimalist. The pebble bed running along the wall is a trendy feature.
This passage between bedrooms has been utilised well with the placement of a high console decorated with creepers in pots. The two hanging Moroccan lights add a fairy-tale effect to the area.
As dusk falls, the living room takes on a magical look! The combination of colours, textures and designs is breathtaking!
Studio An-V-Thot Architects Pvt. Ltd. have more than met the brief of crafting a modern beauty!
