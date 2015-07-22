These 10 design ideas for animal lovers express our affinity for animals with imagination and style. For those of us who find inspiration from animals, these adorable designs will lift our spirits and soothe our souls. Incorporating these designs into your home is a beautiful proclamation of love for the animal kingdom. It is an appreciation of the diverse species that share this planet with us.

If you're looking to add life to your home, integrating portraits of animal life into your living space can breathe life into dull spaces. You can also invite animals into your home by making a space for them with traditional ideas such as a birdbath, or more modern ideas such as a wild bee house.

This ideabook features some lovely animal paintings, creative animal-inspired furniture and homeware, and mini animal hotels for visiting animal guests. Browsing through this ideabook might be a bit more sophisticated than watching cat videos on YouTube, but conjure up similar emotions nevertheless.