Healthy kitchen accesories

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle is often a struggle for many people with busy lives. However, a few healthy kitchen accessories can help us on our way to better health without much effort on our part. This ideabook features a health fad that is gaining popularity all over the world, and the good news is that it comes from a place rather close to home.
Let's have a look at this new health fad, its health benefits, and how it has been creatively used to make kitchen accessories to boost our health.
This Himalayan salt pestle and mortar is here to help you grind your way to good health. Not only does it look pretty and unique, it is also amazingly beneficial for your health.
Himalayan salt is millions of years old and is uncontaminated by the toxins and pollutants contained in other forms of sea salt. Most importantly, Himalayan salt contains the same 84 natural minerals and elements found in the human body.
Yes, you can even use Himalayan salt blocks to cook just about anything including steaks. It is healthier than using any other alternative as it is 100% natural. The Himalayan salt block can also be used as a unique serving platter.
Some of the health benefits of using a Himalayan salt block are excellent blood sugar health, healthy respiratory function, increased bone strength, and good kidney health.
A shot of good health is easily done with a Himalayan salt shot glass. Get yourself in the habit of drinking a healthy shot first thing every morning. Add one teaspoon of apple cider vinegar and fill the rest of the shot glass with water. This will boost your electrolytes, give you energy, and is extremely beneficial to your health.
Some people like to have a shot of herbal liquor or digestive after their meals. So why not add something else healthy to it as well, like this Himalayan salt shot glass. Plus, it looks pretty classy too!
Being healthy doesn't mean you have to torture yourself by drinking horrible tasting concoctions all the time. Sometimes you need to give yourself a break. Did you know that secret ingredient in many cocktails is often a pinch of salt? Next time you have a cocktail party, try serving your guests with a shot of vodka or gin in this classy Himalayan shot glass. Not only will your guests be impressed by the taste but also the presentation—the quaint little pink Himalayan shot glass.
These range of healthy kitchen accessories are available from Salthouse & Peppermongers, an online shop based in the United Kingdom.
Many people suffering from high-blood pressure try to avoid eating salty food. However, our body naturally craves for salt, so many people struggle with less salt in their diets. This Himalayan salt bowl might just do the trick, psychologically at least. Add a tiny bit of Himalayan salt to your food, and console yourself by eating out of this Himalayan salt bowl. It might just be the solution!
