Mobile homes have been gaining popularity recently due to it's affordability, versatility, and adaptability. Maintaining a nomadic lifestyle is easily done with one of these ingenious mobile homes. The idea of driving your home to a new and exciting place creates a boundless freedom that can only be expressed with designs like these. These mobile homes are designed to meet the needs of a wandering, free spirit. It's fascinating to see how architecture can design a lifestyle or vice versa.
Now you can take your castle with you wherever you go with this mobile home. Who says you have to live a shabby life as a nomad anyway? With this mobile home, you can vagabond around in style and full comfort. There's even space for a garden!
If you're the kind of person that loves to hang out in the middle of nowhere, then this mobile home is for you. The mobile home has a modern looking veranda area with a hammock to chill on after a long day of driving. The spherical shape of the roof makes it organic and harmonises it with the natural surroundings.
Sleeping in a mobile home doesn't mean you have to cramp in a corner against the wall. The rounded shape of this bedroom makes it feel more spacious and less rigid. The creative design of this mobile bedroom has a lot of warmth and comfort—it is the perfect place to lay your head down in peace and dream about future adventures.
This mobile kitchen is cosy, yet spacious enough to cook your comfort food while you travel to no man's land. The wooden kitchen counter gives the kitchen a rustic feel, and the windows let plenty of natural light in.
A couple of terrariums or tiny gardens in glass containers would be perfect for this mobile kitchen. Since nomads spend a lot of time travelling, having the time to care for a plant might be limited, but since terrariums are low-maintenance, it might be a good idea for a mobile home.
The different heights in levels of this mobile home create more space cleverly and efficiently. Living big in a tiny mobile home is possible with this ingenious design.
