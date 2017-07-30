Your browser is out-of-date.

10 Beautiful U-shaped kitchen designs

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
041軽井沢Mさんの家, atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE Scandinavian style kitchen Ceramic White
Kitchen being the most frequently used room in the house needs to be designed carefully. One of the simplest ways of of designing this space is by opting for a U-shaped kitchen layout. This will not only make the kitchen look beautiful but will also allow you to utilise the area to the fullest. 

To give you an idea of how you can make a beautiful U-shaped kitchen here are 10 pictures.

1. Wooden kitchen

U- Shaped Kitchen Designs For Indian Homes homify Asian style kitchen Plywood u shaped kitchen
homify

U- Shaped Kitchen Designs For Indian Homes

homify
homify
homify

Another great way to design your U-shaped kitchen is by opting for wood as the building material. This wooden kitchen not only blends well with the rest of the decor but is also long lasting because of the materials used. Along with this you can also polish the wood to make it look natural.

2. Classic combination

U- Shaped Kitchen Designs For Indian Homes homify Asian style kitchen Plywood u shaped kitchen,modular kitchen
homify

U- Shaped Kitchen Designs For Indian Homes

homify
homify
homify

This classic black and white combination is the perfect option while you are trying to decorate a U-shaped kitchen. By opting for white cabinetry and black countertops you can give the space an ever lasting appeal. You can also add metal handles to the door to make them look more modern.

3. Adequate storage

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

While you decided to use a U-shaped layout for your kitchen make sure that you create adequate storage. The designer has opted for the ceiling space to create cabinets so that he could maximize the available area.

4. Tilled walls

Interior designs, Allied Interiors Allied Interiors Modern kitchen Property,Building,Wood,Interior design,Flooring,Floor,Architecture,Rectangle,Hall,Wall
Allied Interiors

Interior designs

Allied Interiors
Allied Interiors
Allied Interiors

One of the simplest ways of making your kitchen look beautiful is by adding tiled walls. The designer has opted for light brown colour tiles so that it compliments the chocolate brown cabinetry without looking like a sore thumb.

5. Back splash

Duplex at Indore, Shadab Anwari & Associates. Shadab Anwari & Associates. Asian style kitchen Cabinetry,Kitchen sink,Countertop,Tap,Property,Sink,Furniture,White,Kitchen stove,Product
Shadab Anwari &amp; Associates.

Duplex at Indore

Shadab Anwari & Associates.
Shadab Anwari &amp; Associates.
Shadab Anwari & Associates.

Opting for a designer backsplash is also a great way to make your U-shaped kitchen look amazing. These backsplashes can be created out of tiles which are available in various designs and colours.

6. Natural stone floor and counters

U Shaped Modular Kitchen Bangalore homify Asian style kitchen Plywood u shaped kitchen
homify

U Shaped Modular Kitchen Bangalore

homify
homify
homify

Adding a natural stone floor and countertop to your kitchen will give you a grand looking space. These stones are available in various colours and are also one of the most durable building materials.


7. Touch of colour

Modern Style Kitchen homify Modern kitchen
homify

Modern Style Kitchen

homify
homify
homify

If you want your kitchen to have a lively vibe then adding a touch of colour is essential. The designer of the space has opted for a yellow back wall so that it can take away the focus from the white cabinetry of the room.

8. Open shelves

CESCOLINA SUI NAVIGLI, NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN Industrial style kitchen
NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN

NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN
NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN
NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN

Adding similar looking open shelves to your kitchen will give you enough storage space. Apart from this it will also make it easy for you to reach for things especially when you are in a hurry.

9. Wooden counters

041軽井沢Mさんの家, atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE Scandinavian style kitchen Ceramic White
atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE

atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE
atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE
atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE

Another way to make sure that your U-shaped kitchen is long lasting is by adding wooden countertops. These countertops are easy to maintain and can be cleaned using a wet cloth.

10. Light fixtures

Wohnstil _ Skandinavisch, Innenarchitektur-Moll Innenarchitektur-Moll Scandinavian style kitchen White
Innenarchitektur-Moll

Innenarchitektur-Moll
Innenarchitektur-Moll
Innenarchitektur-Moll

The light fixtures that you use in your kitchen also play an important role in making the space look beautiful. The designer of a this room has placed lights on all three counters so that it is well lit.

For more designs check out our ideabooks

17 ways to incorporate the TV in the bedroom
Which one of these kitchens inspired you the most?


